Detroit Lions Top 5 Highest and Lowest Graded Defensive Players From Week 8

The Detroit Lions’ defense was a significant factor in their dominant 52-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans, leading the way with four takeaways and impressive performances across the board. Pro Football Focus (PFF) has released the Week 8 grades for Detroit’s defensive players, highlighting those who stood out and those who struggled.

Highest PFF-Graded Defensive Players

DT Levi Onwuzurike – 86.1

Levi Onwuzurike led the defense with an outstanding grade of 86.1, showcasing his ability to disrupt the Titans’ offensive line. His performance in Week 8 demonstrated his value as a dominant force in the trenches. S Kerby Joseph – 82.0

Safety Kerby Joseph continued to excel in Detroit’s secondary, earning an 82.0 grade. His awareness and playmaking ability contributed significantly to Detroit’s strong defensive showing, and he remains a crucial asset in the Lions’ backfield. DT Alim McNeill – 80.6

Alim McNeill joined Onwuzurike with a high grade of 80.6, further strengthening Detroit’s defensive line. His solid play against both the pass and the run was a critical part of limiting the Titans’ offense. LB Jack Campbell – 78.4

Rookie linebacker Jack Campbell posted a 78.4 grade, showing continued growth and adaptability. His instincts and ability to read plays are starting to pay off as he finds his rhythm in Detroit’s defensive schemes. CB Kindle Vildor – 78.3

Kindle Vildor made the most of his opportunities, earning a 78.3 grade. His reliable coverage skills and aggressiveness helped shut down Tennessee’s passing game, contributing to the Lions’ overall defensive success.

Lowest PFF-Graded Defensive Players

S Brian Branch – 54.4

Safety Brian Branch had a challenging outing, receiving a 54.4 grade. Despite being one of Detroit’s most promising young defenders, Branch struggled in coverage and missed a few key tackles. LB Trevor Nowaske – 52.6

Trevor Nowaske saw limited action but posted a 52.6 grade, indicating areas for improvement. The linebacker has potential but will look to enhance his consistency in future games. DE Pat O’Connor – 44.9

Pat O’Connor was among the lowest-graded players with a 44.9 rating. Despite Detroit’s defensive success overall, O’Connor found it difficult to gain traction against Tennessee’s offensive line. LB Alex Anzalone – 43.3

Team captain Alex Anzalone had a rough performance, receiving a 43.3 grade. Known for his leadership, Anzalone will be aiming to bounce back quickly and regain his form as Detroit prepares for tougher matchups. CB Ennis Rakestraw – 26.4

Ennis Rakestraw earned the lowest grade of the defense with a 26.4. The young cornerback struggled significantly in coverage, highlighting the need for improvement as Detroit eyes further success this season.

Final Thoughts

With impressive performances from players like Levi Onwuzurike and Kerby Joseph, Detroit’s defense demonstrated its ability to dominate on multiple fronts. However, players with lower grades, such as Ennis Rakestraw and Alex Anzalone, will aim to address their struggles in time for Week 9. The Lions are set to face their NFC North rival, the Green Bay Packers, where their defense will once again need to step up.