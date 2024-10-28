Detroit Lions Top 5 Highest and Lowest Graded Offensive Players From Week 8

The Detroit Lions’ dominant 52-14 win over the Tennessee Titans showcased standout performances, particularly in their running and tight end units. Pro Football Focus (PFF) recently released their weekly player grades, highlighting Detroit’s top and bottom contributors on offense. Here’s a look at the Lions’ five highest and lowest graded offensive players from Week 8:

Highest PFF-Graded Offensive Players

RB Jahmyr Gibbs – 87.7

Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs led the pack with an impressive 87.7 grade, solidifying his role as a crucial playmaker. Gibbs’ performance included a remarkable 70-yard touchdown run that showcased his speed and vision, cementing him as one of Detroit’s brightest stars. TE Sam LaPorta – 84.8

Sam LaPorta continued his stellar rookie season, earning an 84.8 grade. The versatile tight end has become one of Jared Goff’s most reliable targets and displayed his receiving and blocking capabilities against the Titans. TE Brock Wright – 78.2

Wright stepped up in a complementary role to LaPorta, scoring a solid 78.2 grade. His contribution in both blocking schemes and short-yardage plays proved valuable, further strengthening the Lions’ tight end group. C Frank Ragnow – 76.6

Proving to be a stabilizing force in the offensive line, Frank Ragnow posted a 76.6 grade. His leadership and consistent play helped the Lions control the line of scrimmage, creating opportunities for Gibbs in the running game. WR Kalif Raymond – 76.6

Known for his special teams impact, Kalif Raymond also made a significant offensive contribution. His grade of 76.6 reflects his effectiveness in key situations, making him a dual-threat asset for Detroit. Raymond's 90 yard punt return for a touchdown was one of the Lions most-exciting plays of the season thus far.

Lowest PFF-Graded Offensive Players

LT Taylor Decker – 56.3

Despite the overall strong offensive showing, left tackle Taylor Decker struggled, earning a grade of 56.3. He faced a challenging Titans defensive front, highlighting areas of improvement as the Lions prepare for tougher matchups. LG Graham Glasgow – 52.5

Veteran guard Graham Glasgow posted a 52.5 grade, indicating a need for improvement in both pass protection and run blocking. Detroit will likely look to address these issues as they continue their push for the playoffs. WR Allen Robinson – 51.1

Allen Robinson’s 51.1 grade reflects a quiet game for the wide receiver. With Detroit’s offensive scheme focusing on the run game and tight ends, Robinson saw limited opportunities to impact the game. WR Tim Patrick – 44.5

Tim Patrick struggled to make an impact, receiving one of the lowest grades on offense at 44.5. With limited touches and minimal yardage, Patrick will be looking for a rebound performance in Week 9. RG Kevin Zeitler – 43.3

Rounding out the bottom five, right guard Kevin Zeitler had a tough outing, earning a grade of 43.3. As an experienced lineman, Zeitler will aim to bounce back and reinforce Detroit’s offensive line depth moving forward.

As the Lions head to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers, these standout performers will look to carry their momentum forward, while those with lower grades aim to improve on their Week 8 showing.