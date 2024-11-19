fb
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Top 5 Offensive and Defensive PFF Grades From Week 11

W.G. Brady
In a dominant 52-6 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11, the Detroit Lions showcased their offensive firepower and defensive strength, securing their biggest margin of victory in franchise history. The Lions hit 52 points for the second time this season, showing they are a team to be reckoned with on both sides of the ball. Here are the Top 5 offensive and defensive grades from Detroit's Week 11 win according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Offense:

  1. QB Jared Goff – 93.5 Jared Goff was flawless in the win, completing 24 of 29 passes for 412 yards and four touchdowns. With a perfect quarterback rating, Goff led the offense in a way that helped the Lions put up 52 points.
  2. WR Amon-Ra St. Brown – 92.4 St. Brown continued his breakout season with another spectacular performance, finishing the game with 11 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns. His ability to make plays when needed kept the chains moving all day long.
  3. OG Kevin Zeitler – 90.6 Zeitler was a key part of the Lions' offensive line dominance. As a veteran guard, his ability to open up holes in the running game and protect Goff in the pocket helped fuel the team's offensive explosion.
  4. QB Hendon Hooker – 85.7 In limited action, Hooker impressed with his ability to command the offense. The backup quarterback helped maintain the high level of play during his snaps, contributing to the Lions' balanced attack.
  5. C Frank Ragnow – 83.5 Ragnow, a stalwart on the Lions’ offensive line, continued to prove his worth. His leadership and consistency at the center position were vital in both the running game and Goff's protection throughout the game.
Defense:

  1. S Kerby Joseph – 89.9 Joseph was a standout performer in the Lions' secondary, recording his seventh interception of the season. His playmaking ability helped stifle the Jaguars' offense, contributing to the Lions' suffocating defensive performance.
  2. LB Malcolm Rodriguez – 80.9 Rodriguez was a key contributor in the linebacking corps, providing solid run support and coverage. His efforts helped limit the Jaguars' offensive production and keep them out of the end zone.
  3. LB Alex Anzalone – 75.1 Anzalone had a strong game before leaving with an injury. His leadership and playmaking ability in the middle of the field were critical in neutralizing the Jaguars' offense and maintaining the defensive dominance.
  4. CB Amik Robertson – 68.1 Robertson contributed to the Lions’ dominant pass defense. His coverage skills and ability to lock down receivers played a crucial role in limiting big plays for the Jaguars.
  5. CB Terrion Arnold – 67.2 Arnold showed promise in his role, contributing solid coverage in the Lions’ secondary. His ability to step up and handle the Jaguars' wideouts helped in the team’s ability to shut down their passing game.

The Detroit Lions' performance in Week 11 was nothing short of dominant, as they excelled on both sides of the ball. With key players like Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kerby Joseph, and the defensive unit leading the charge, the Lions sent a clear message to the NFL that they are a serious Super Bowl contender.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
