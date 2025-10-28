Detroit Lions Drop 18-Minute Video of Every TD So Far in 2025

The Detroit Lions are giving fans a midseason (not quite midseason) treat, and it’s nearly 20 minutes of pure offensive fireworks.

On Tuesday, the team released an 18-minute highlight reel showcasing every touchdown from their first seven games of the 2025 NFL season. From Jahmyr Gibbs’ explosive runs to Amon-Ra St. Brown’s clutch catches, it’s a reminder of just how dynamic this Detroit offense has become under Offensive Coordinator John Morton and Head Coach Dan Campbell.

WATCH: Every touchdown from the Detroit Lions during the first half of the 2025 NFL Season 🎥 pic.twitter.com/vjTZ82QnlI — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 28, 2025

Lions’ Offensive Leaders

Through seven games, Jared Goff has been in complete control, throwing 15 touchdown passes with a 74.9% completion rate and a 116.4 passer rating, one of the best in the league.

Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown lead the scoring charge with seven total touchdowns apiece, while David Montgomery has added four on the ground. Tight end Sam LaPorta and receiver Jameson Williams each have two, giving the Lions a balanced attack that’s been tough for defenses to contain.

Together, the Lions have totaled 27 touchdowns through seven games, ranking among the NFL’s top-scoring teams at over 30 points per game.

The Big Picture

The 2025 Detroit Lions offense has been nothing short of electric. With Goff distributing the ball efficiently and stars like Gibbs and St. Brown leading the way, this unit continues to back up its reputation as one of the league’s most dangerous.

For fans, the video isn’t just a highlight reel, it’s a statement: this team is built for fireworks and focused on bigger goals.