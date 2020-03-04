Detroit Lions trade for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd round pick in full mock draft

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is officially in the books and everybody and their brother is coming out with their latest NFL mock draft.
On Tuesday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News released a full Detroit Lions mock draft and he started it off by predicting the Lions will trade their No. 3 pick.
Rogers believes the Lions will trade the No. 3 pick to the Miami Dolphins for a first-, second- and third-round selection.
Here is how Rogers believes the Lions draft will playout after the trade.
1st Round (No. 5) – Jeffrey Okudah (CB) – Ohio State
2nd Round (No. 35) – Ross Blacklock (DT) – TCU
2nd Round (No. 39) – Jonathan Taylor (RB) – Wisconsin
3rd Round (No. 67) – Terrell Lewis (EDGE) – Alabama
3rd Round (No. 70) – Jonah Jackson (OG) – Ohio State
4th Round – Van Jefferson (WR) – Florida
5th Round – Thaddeus Moss (TE) – LSU
5th Round – Logan Wilson (LB) – Wyoming
6th Round – Braden Mann (P) – Texas A&M
Nation, would you be happy if the draft played out this way for the Lions?