40.5 F
Detroit
Monday, April 6, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Should the Detroit Lions trade for the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year?

By Arnold Powell

Detroit
overcast clouds
40.5 ° F
44 °
37 °
86 %
3.5mph
90 %
Sun
53 °
Mon
54 °
Tue
54 °
Wed
65 °
Thu
61 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Philadelphia Eagles fans criticize Darius Slay for social media post

One of the major changes the Detroit Lions made to their roster this offseason was their decision to trade...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

2 Leading candidates to replace Detroit Red Wings HC Jeff Blashill

If it were not for COVID-19, the Detroit Red Wings would have played their final game of the 2019-2020...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions trade down, get 4 picks as compensation in latest NFL Mock Draft

At this point, it would be more surprising if the Detroit Lions do not trade the No. 3 pick...
Read more
Arnold Powell

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn recently made the decision to trade his best cornerback, Darius Slay. Now, the Lions are in the position where they are almost locked in to selecting a cornerback in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Or are they?

In a recent article published by Albert Breer, he suggests that the New England Patriots could end up trading the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore to free up some cap space.

From Sports Illustrated:

“It’ll be interesting to see what happens with Patriots corner Stephon Gilmore. New England needs cap space—and Gilmore has an $18.67 million cap hit for this year and a $19.67 million cap hit for next year, after a 2019 restructure. But he’s only taking home $11 million in cash this year, $12 million next year, and, after that, he’s up. Gilmore’s deal, at $13 million per year, was near the top of the corner market when he signed it. Since then, he’s gotten better, and the market for defensive players has exploded. He’s now around $10 million per year short of fellow DPOYs Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald.

And it stands to reason that if the Pats went to him looking for cap relief, he’d want something in return—and he might want a correction anyway. He’s New England’s best player. He turns 30 in September. The Patriots are retooling. If you’re a corner-needy team, you might want to give them a call just to check in.”

As I said above, the Lions certainly need help at the cornerback position and I get it that some Lions fans (and other blogs) have suggested that this could be a move for the Lions to consider. That being said, there is no way in hell the Lions would bring in 29-year-old CB (actually a little older than Slay) for that kind of money. Not to mention, to get Gilmore in the first place, the Lions would have to give up draft capital. NOT HAPPENING!

So, if you read anywhere that the Lions should attempt to trade for Gilmore, please remember this article because there is zero chance of it happening.

 

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleMasters sets new start date for 2020 golf tournament

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

5 Detroit Red Wings who should have their number retired

There is no question about it that the Detroit Red Wings have had a storied history which has included...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Fox Sports Detroit to re-air Tigers, Red Wings, and Pistons Championship Games

Don Drysdale - 0
One thing is for sure, due to Covid-19, we certainly have plenty of spare time on our hands. We have been ordered to stay...
Read more
U of M News

One Shining Moment: 2019-2020 Michigan Wolverines [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
We will never know for sure how far the 2019-2020 Michigan basketball team would have advanced in the 2020 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament but...
Read more
College Sports

2020 NCAA Tournament Results: Monday’s National Championship Game

Don Drysdale - 0
We had an amazing 2019-2020 NCAA college basketball season until it was taken away from us by COVID-19. http://gty.im/1206667235 Because of the coronavirus, the NCAA announced...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions trade back into 1st Round in latest NFL Mock Draft

Arnold Powell - 0
At this point, pretty much everyone expects the Detroit Lions to do whatever they can to trade down in the 1st Round of the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Lions trade back into 1st Round in latest NFL Mock Draft

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
At this point, pretty much everyone expects the Detroit Lions to do whatever they can to trade down in the 1st Round of the...
Read more

Detroit Lions have FaceTime meeting with former Michigan State LB Joe Bachie

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
Could Michigan State Spartans linebacker Joe Bachie soon find himself in the NFL not too far from East Lansing? According to a national scout,...
Read more

Cliff Avril explains why the Detroit Lions should pass on Tua and stick with Stafford

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
Whether we like it or not, Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn will both be back for at least...
Read more

Chris Spielman shut down by eBay as he tries to raise money for Covid-19 relief

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
Ok, now this is something that really chaps my behind. If you have been following social media over the past week or so, you have...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.