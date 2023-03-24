After a strong finish to the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions head into the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 6 and No. 18 overall picks. In a recent 2023 NFL Mock Draft released by CBS Sports, the Lions make a bold move, trading down with the Washington Commanders and then doubling up on offense in the first round. If this scenario plays out in real life, there will be a lot of people who will be upset with Lions' GM Brad Holmes.

Key Points:

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso has the Lions trading the No. 6 pick to the Washington Commanders in exchange for the No. 16 overall pick, a third-round pick in 2023 (No. 97 overall), plus a 2024 first-round pick.

With the No. 16 pick, Trapasso has the Lions selecting TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston .

wide receiver . The Lions then take Texas running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 18 overall pick.

Detroit Lions trade back, double up on offense in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

In what would be a surprising scenario, CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso has the Lions trading down in the first round to accumulate more draft capital. With the No. 16 pick, the Lions select TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who is projected to be a big-play threat in the NFL. With the No. 18 pick, Trapasso has the Lions taking Bijan Robinson, who is considered by many to be the best running back in the draft.

Big Picture: It would be shocking to see Lions double up on offense in first round

While the Lions have needs on the offensive side of the ball, it would be surprising to see them double up on offense in the first round, especially given their defensive struggles in 2022. The Lions need to address their interior defensive line, and passing on top defensive prospects in the first round could come back to haunt them.

Bottom Line: The Lions WILL NOT double up on offense in Round 1

Despite the potential talent of Quentin Johnston and Bijan Robinson, it would be a poor decision for Lions GM Brad Holmes to take both offensive players in the first round. The Lions need to address their defensive needs early in the draft and cannot afford to neglect that side of the ball. While trading down and accumulating more picks could be a smart move, the Lions should focus on filling their defensive holes before considering offensive players.