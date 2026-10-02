Most of the Detroit Lions trade conversation has centered around who Brad Holmes could bring to Detroit before the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline. There is another side of the equation, however, because Holmes could have a few players on his own roster who become expendable as Detroit’s depth chart evolves over the next several weeks.

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Christian Booher recently identified three Lions players who could potentially find themselves on the trade block as the deadline approaches: cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike and offensive lineman Miles Frazier. None has been reported as actively being shopped by Detroit, so this is firmly a projection, but each presents an interesting case if Holmes decides to turn surplus depth into future draft capital.

Rock Ya-Sin’s Role Is Already Changing

Ya-Sin might be the most logical name of the three because Detroit’s cornerback rotation has already started moving away from him. The veteran started the first two games of the season, but Roger McCreary started in his place against the New York Jets, with Ennis Rakestraw Jr. working outside when McCreary moved to the slot in nickel.

That development is particularly interesting after Detroit’s very public pursuit of Joey Porter Jr. Pittsburgh traded the cornerback to Dallas on Wednesday night, and Dan Campbell confirmed Friday that Holmes had been pursuing Porter “for a while,” adding, “We were very much in on him.” That pursuit reinforced that Detroit is actively evaluating ways to upgrade its secondary.

Booher identified Ya-Sin as a potential deadline trade candidate, reasoning that continued progress from Rakestraw and rookie Keith Abney II could eventually make the veteran expendable. A cornerback-needy team probably isn’t surrendering premium capital for Ya-Sin, but experienced corners tend to have value when injuries begin piling up around the league.

There is an obvious catch. Detroit’s secondary hasn’t exactly been overflowing with stability, and moving Ya-Sin only makes sense if Rakestraw, Abney and the rest of the group prove they can handle larger roles.

Levi Onwuzurike Could Attract Interest

Onwuzurike presents a much different situation because his greatest selling point may be versatility. The veteran defensive lineman has experience playing inside and outside, and that flexibility could make him attractive to a team looking for rotational defensive-line help.

His path to snaps in Detroit has become more complicated following the emergence of rookie Skyler Gill-Howard. Booher noted that Onwuzurike has bounced between the practice squad and active roster after missing the entire 2025 season, while Gill-Howard has quickly carved out a meaningful role during his rookie campaign.

Health has prevented Onwuzurike from ever establishing the consistency Detroit hoped for when it selected him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. That history would almost certainly limit his trade value, but it doesn’t mean another team wouldn’t see value in adding an experienced defensive lineman for the second half of the season.

Detroit would also have to weigh any modest draft return against its own need for defensive-line depth. Holmes has consistently valued having waves of bodies available up front, so giving away usable depth for a minimal return wouldn’t accomplish much.

Miles Frazier Is the Most Complicated Decision

Frazier is easily the most fascinating name on the list because trading him would require Detroit to balance present-day depth against long-term upside. The second-year offensive lineman remains behind Christian Mahogany, Tate Ratledge and Ben Bartch when Detroit’s interior line is healthy, but injuries have already created opportunities for Frazier this season.

According to Booher’s assessment of Detroit’s possible trade candidates, Frazier’s youth and ability to offer some tackle versatility could make him appealing to other teams. At the same time, those are precisely the characteristics that could make Detroit reluctant to move him.

Offensive-line depth can disappear frighteningly fast in the NFL. Detroit has already dealt with injuries up front this season, and the Lions are still waiting for Cade Mays to return from the broken wrist that has kept him sidelined.

Unless another team is willing to pay enough to make Holmes think twice, Frazier feels more like a player worth developing than a piece Detroit needs to unload. His inclusion is still worth monitoring because young offensive linemen with position flexibility aren’t easy to find.

Lions Could Buy and Sell at Same Deadline

The interesting part is that none of these possibilities requires Detroit to become a traditional deadline “seller.” A contender can acquire an impact player at one position while simultaneously moving a buried player somewhere else for a late-round selection.

Holmes has already shown that he’s willing to operate that way. Detroit traded veteran receiver Tim Patrick before the 2025 season once younger players had changed the equation at wide receiver, and a similar roster calculation could eventually develop at cornerback, defensive line or offensive line.

The next month will determine whether that actually happens.

If Rakestraw continues ascending, Ya-Sin becomes easier to move. If Gill-Howard continues earning snaps, Onwuzurike’s path becomes narrower, while improved health across Detroit’s offensive line could make Frazier’s place on the depth chart worth examining.

But there’s an important distinction here: these are potential trade candidates, not players the Lions have reportedly put on the market.

Detroit is 2-1 and trying to win now. Holmes isn’t going to weaken Dan Campbell’s roster just to collect another late-round lottery ticket.

If one of these players becomes expendable, though, don’t be surprised if Holmes picks up the phone.