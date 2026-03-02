Detroit Lions Trade David Montgomery

The Detroit Lions have officially made a move at running back.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Lions are trading veteran RB David Montgomery to the Houston Texans for a 5th Round Pick, sources told The Insiders.

The move comes just days after reports surfaced suggesting Montgomery “wanted out” of Detroit, a claim Montgomery publicly questioned on social media. Now, the situation has been resolved with a deal that sends the physical, downhill runner to Houston.

Why the Lions Made the Move

From Detroit’s perspective, the timing makes sense:

Jahmyr Gibbs has clearly become the focal point of the offense

His contract carried a notable cap hit for a reduced role

The Lions are continuing to reshape the roster around their core

Trading Montgomery clears both cap space and snaps, allowing Detroit to fully lean into Gibbs while exploring cheaper depth options behind him.

What Houston Is Getting

For the Texans, Montgomery brings:

Proven early-down and goal-line production

Pass protection reliability

Veteran leadership for a young offense

Houston adds a back who can immediately stabilize its run game and complement its existing skill talent.

The Bottom Line

David Montgomery was a key part of Detroit’s rise over the past few seasons, providing toughness and reliability during the Lions’ turnaround. But the NFL moves fast, and this trade signals Detroit’s full commitment to its new offensive identity.

More details to come as this story develops.