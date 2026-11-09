NFL Insiders Reveal What Detroit Lions Are Seeking Before Trade Deadline

The Detroit Lions are running out of time to make a move before the 2026 NFL trade deadline, and multiple national insiders believe general manager Brad Holmes is looking for help on defense. With Tuesday’s deadline rapidly approaching, Detroit has emerged as a team worth monitoring.

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The biggest priority appears to be cornerback, a position that has generated plenty of discussion throughout the season. But that might not be the only area Holmes is evaluating as the Lions prepare for the second half of their schedule.

According to reporting from ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, and The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones, the Lions have been exploring opportunities to strengthen their secondary. Linebacker is another potential area of interest following the frightening injury to Jack Campbell.

And with the trade deadline set for Tuesday, November 10, at 4 p.m. ET, Holmes has a limited window to improve a roster that is now 6-2 following Sunday’s 19-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins. The question is whether Detroit will find the right opportunity to make a meaningful upgrade.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes takes a selfie with fans at warmup ahead of the game between Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Multiple NFL Insiders Point to Detroit’s Biggest Need

The Lions’ search for cornerback help has become one of the more consistent storylines surrounding this year’s trade deadline. Several national reporters have identified Detroit as a team that could be active in the market for another defensive back.

In his November 4 reporting, ESPN insider Dan Graziano revealed that both Detroit and the Chicago Bears have been checking on potentially available cornerbacks. That report provided another indication that Holmes is evaluating his options rather than simply standing pat with his current roster.

Meanwhile, Breer offered a similar assessment while discussing Detroit’s situation. He indicated that the Lions have been looking around the league for potential help in the secondary.

“I would say right now they are looking for secondary help and they have been looking around for corners,” Breer explained, as documented in a November 3 Lions Wire report.

More recently, Jones added another intriguing possibility to the conversation. In his November 7 reporting, Jones indicated that Detroit and Chicago would both like to add cornerback help at the right price.

Jones also suggested Denver as a team that could attract interest because of its depth at the position. That doesn’t mean Detroit has entered negotiations with the Broncos, but it provides another potential direction for Holmes as the deadline approaches.

And as previously reported, the Lions were already involved in trade discussions earlier this season for Joey Porter Jr. before he landed with the Dallas Cowboys. Detroit’s interest in upgrading its secondary is clearly nothing new.

The Lions have explored opportunities to improve the position, but identifying potential additions is only part of the process. Holmes must also determine whether the asking price makes sense for the organization.

Could the Lions Also Target a Linebacker?

Cornerback may be Detroit’s most obvious target, but the situation at linebacker cannot be ignored. The Lions have been forced to make adjustments following injuries that have affected their defensive depth.

Following Campbell’s serious neck injury and the season-ending injury to rookie Jimmy Rolder, Detroit has faced additional questions about its linebacker rotation. Although the defense has continued to compete, those injuries have created uncertainty heading into the second half of the season.

Graziano suggested that linebacker could become another position the Lions examine before Tuesday’s deadline. That possibility would give Holmes another avenue to explore if the cornerback market proves too expensive.

Meanwhile, Breer mentioned Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks as an example of a potential acquisition. However, he did not report that the Lions were actively negotiating with Miami for Brooks.

That distinction matters because there is a difference between a team having a need and actually pursuing a particular player. While Detroit’s interest in cornerback help has been documented, the conversation surrounding linebacker remains more speculative.

As the possibility of adding another linebacker has been examined, Detroit’s options will depend on which players are available and what other teams are demanding in return. Any discussion surrounding Campbell must also continue to respect his privacy and his family’s wishes.

His health remains far more important than anything happening on the football field. The Lions have made it clear that they intend to respect those wishes, and that approach deserves to continue.

Sunday’s Defensive Performance Gives Brad Holmes Something to Consider

Here’s what makes Detroit’s deadline situation particularly interesting as Holmes evaluates his options. The Lions are coming off one of their most impressive defensive performances of the season.

During Sunday’s 19-9 victory over Miami, Detroit held the Dolphins to just 228 total yards and prevented them from scoring a touchdown. It was an outstanding effort from a defense that has faced significant adversity in recent weeks.

Alim McNeill continued his outstanding season, while Derrick Moore delivered two fourth-quarter sacks. Their performances helped Detroit close out another important victory and improve to 6-2.

As reported following Sunday’s victory, McNeill has already established a career high with 5.5 sacks through eight games. His production has been a major bright spot for a Detroit defense dealing with injuries at multiple positions.

It’s the kind of performance that should give Dan Campbell confidence in his defense moving forward. But one impressive outing doesn’t necessarily eliminate the need for additional talent.

Detroit’s secondary has struggled at various points this season, and the Lions cannot assume Sunday’s success will automatically translate against every offense remaining on their schedule. They still have to prepare for the challenges that await them as they push toward the playoffs.

According to a November 9 trade-deadline analysis from The Ringer, Detroit remains a logical buyer, with cornerback and linebacker identified as positions that could use reinforcements. That assessment aligns with the reporting from multiple NFL insiders about the Lions’ defensive priorities.

The Lions have already demonstrated they can win with their current personnel. However, adding another dependable defender could make them considerably more dangerous when the competition gets tougher.

Will Brad Holmes Make a Move Before Tuesday?

There’s a difference between identifying a roster weakness and making a trade that actually improves the team. Holmes understands that better than anyone, and he has consistently emphasized building a roster capable of sustaining success.

The Lions have talented players worth building around, particularly on their defensive front. They also have long-term roster considerations that cannot be ignored simply because the trade deadline is approaching.

Any potential deal needs to make sense for both the present and the future. Detroit cannot afford to sacrifice valuable assets for a player who provides only a marginal improvement.

And according to the latest reporting, the price of acquiring another cornerback appears to be an important factor in Detroit’s decision-making. The Lions may be interested in making a move, but that doesn’t mean Holmes is willing to overpay.

Detroit also doesn’t necessarily need to pursue a blockbuster acquisition to improve its defense. An experienced cornerback capable of providing reliable coverage and additional depth could make a meaningful difference.

One potential name worth watching is Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen, who has been discussed as a possible fit. However, there is no confirmed report that Detroit has made an offer for Woolen or entered negotiations specifically to acquire him.

With Tuesday’s deadline approaching, the bottom line is straightforward. Multiple NFL insiders believe the Lions want another cornerback, while linebacker could also enter the equation depending on the available options.

After Sunday’s victory improved Detroit’s record to 6-2, Holmes has another opportunity to strengthen a team with postseason ambitions. Whether he makes a move could depend on finding the right player at the right price.

The Lions have shown they can win without making another trade, but that doesn’t mean they should stop looking for ways to get better. And with the deadline rapidly approaching, Holmes has one final opportunity to give Dan Campbell another weapon on defense.