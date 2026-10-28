The Indianapolis Colts moved two veterans on Tuesday, and the return in both deals was modest. San Francisco sent a 2027 fourth-round pick to Indianapolis for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, per ESPN. Seattle gave up a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick for eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson, NFL Network reported.

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Both players are in the final year of their contracts, which is a big part of why the price stayed where it did. That is the backdrop for general manager Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions trade deadline, which arrives Nov. 10.

Jim Costa Likes the Lions’ Spot in This Market

Jim Costa of 97.1 The Ticket summed up Detroit’s position after the Buckner deal in a post on X: “Good market for the Lions to be buying in.”

He is right. Detroit has a chance to add a cornerback, or another contributor, without surrendering a first- or second-round selection. Both Colts deals were rentals, and a rental on an expiring contract is the cheapest thing on the deadline shelf.

Jonathan Taylor Could Reset the Price

Detroit is unlikely to be in on running back Jonathan Taylor, but he is the one Colts name that could move the market. A first- or second-round return for Taylor would lift the asking price on everyone else still available, and the Lions would feel that in any late call they make.

For now, Taylor is not asking to leave. Colts coach Shane Steichen said Tuesday that Taylor has not requested a trade, per ESPN: “Those are hypothetical things right now. I know there’s stuff floating around out there, but JT’s on our football team.” Receiver Josh Downs has requested one, the same report said.

Cornerback Is Still the Detroit Lions Trade Deadline Priority

Cornerback remains the clearest need on the roster, and Detroit Sports Nation has already laid out three cornerbacks Holmes could call about. No report so far has Holmes committed to spending on a defensive back, and there are less than two weeks left to decide.

Three Targets, Three Very Different Prices

The names being floated for Detroit do not sit in the same price range. Sauce Gardner is the expensive one. Indianapolis sent the New York Jets its 2026 and 2027 first-round picks plus receiver Adonai Mitchell to get him in November 2025, and nothing about the Colts’ week suggests a discount on that.

Edge rusher Maxx Crosby sits in the same tier. An active general manager told Jason La Canfora that the Las Vegas Raiders are still asking at least two first-round picks for him, the figure Baltimore agreed to in March before backing out.

Khalil Mack is the opposite kind of target. The Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher is 35 and on a one-year deal, which is why CBS Sports called him about as clear-cut a trade option as any player in the league when it listed deadline candidates on Oct. 12. That is the kind of add Costa was pointing at.