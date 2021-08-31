Detroit Lions trade Denver Broncos for wide receiver

According to reports, the Detroit Lions have traded the Denver Broncos for WR Trinity Benson.

“Broncos have traded WR Trinity Benson to Lions in exchange for 5th and 7th-round draft picks in 2022 per source. Lions also get 6th-rd pick in 2023. Paton gets value by dealing from one of deepest positions. Benson gets chance he wouldn’t have in Denver crowded WR room.”

