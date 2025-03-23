Detroit Lions Trade Down, Land Extra Top 70 Pick in 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Find out who the Detroit Lions land after trading the No. 28 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

As it stands, the Detroit Lions hold the No. 28 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Brad Holmes could very well keep that pick and select the best player available, or he could trade either up or down. In this exercise, we will take a look at a scenario where the Lions trade down.

Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions Trade Down With Raiders

As you can see below, in this NFL Mock Draft exercise (I used the Pro Football Focus NFL Draft simulator), the Lions trade the No. 28 pick and the No. 102 pick to the Raiders in exchange for the No. 37 pick and the No. 68 pick.

With the No. 37 pick, I have the Lions selecting T Josh Conery Jr. out of Oregon. Taylor Decker is getting closer to the end of his career, and the Lions have to start thinking about who will replace him.

With the No. 60 pick, I have the Lions adding EDGE Jack Sawyer out of Ohio State. As a huge Michigan fan, this was tough for me, but the fact is that Sawyer is a player who would fit in nicely on a Lions defense that can use some help when it comes to rushing the passer.

Then, with the No. 68 pick, I have the Lions taking CB Benjamin Morrison out of Notre Dame. The Lions recently signed free agent D.J. Reed to be their No. 1 cornerback to play alongside Terrion Arnold, but Morrison may be too talented to pass up if he is still available at No. 28 (as long as his medicals check out)

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

