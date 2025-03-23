Detroit Lions Trade Down, Land Extra Top 70 Pick in 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Find out who the Detroit Lions land after trading the No. 28 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

As it stands, the Detroit Lions hold the No. 28 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Brad Holmes could very well keep that pick and select the best player available, or he could trade either up or down. In this exercise, we will take a look at a scenario where the Lions trade down.

Detroit Lions Trade Down With Raiders

As you can see below, in this NFL Mock Draft exercise (I used the Pro Football Focus NFL Draft simulator), the Lions trade the No. 28 pick and the No. 102 pick to the Raiders in exchange for the No. 37 pick and the No. 68 pick.

With the No. 37 pick, I have the Lions selecting T Josh Conery Jr. out of Oregon. Taylor Decker is getting closer to the end of his career, and the Lions have to start thinking about who will replace him.

With the No. 60 pick, I have the Lions adding EDGE Jack Sawyer out of Ohio State. As a huge Michigan fan, this was tough for me, but the fact is that Sawyer is a player who would fit in nicely on a Lions defense that can use some help when it comes to rushing the passer.

Then, with the No. 68 pick, I have the Lions taking CB Benjamin Morrison out of Notre Dame. The Lions recently signed free agent D.J. Reed to be their No. 1 cornerback to play alongside Terrion Arnold, but Morrison may be too talented to pass up if he is still available at No. 28 (as long as his medicals check out)