Detroit Lions trade down, land haul (and QB of future) in 2022 NFL Mock Draft

This would certainly be a haul of a return

The NFL Playoffs have not even begun but when it comes to the Detroit Lions, plenty are already looking toward free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.

So, what will the Lions do with the No. 2 overall pick? Will they take either Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux? Could they fall in love with a quarterback and roll the dice? What about filling a need and taking S Kyle Hamilton out of Notre Dame?

Or, maybe the Lions will find a partner and trade down.

That is one of the scenarios that was looked at in a recent article published in The Athletic.

The proposed trade would send the Lions’ No. 2 overall pick to the New York Jets in exchange for the No. 10, No. 35, and No. 38 pick in the 2022 draft, along with a future pick in 2023.

As you can see below, the Athletic writer has the Lions using the No. 10 pick on QB Kenny Pickett out of Pittsburgh.

Nation, if the Lions could get this haul for the No. 2 pick, would you make the deal?

Scenario 4

Lions trade No. 2 pick
Jets trade No. 10 pick, No. 35 and No. 38 in 2022, future pick in 2023

Trade down
PICK NAME POSITION TEAM
10
Kenny Pickett
QB
27
Nakobe Dean
LB
34
Ahmad Gardner
CB
35
Drake London
WR
38
Jordan Battle
S
66
Kingsley Enagbar
Edge
97
Alontae Taylor
CB

What do you think?

