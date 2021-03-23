Detroit Lions trade for 1st Round pick, former Defensive Player of the Year in latest NFL Mock Draft

Sharing is caring!

Over the past couple of months, there has been some interesting 2021 NFL Mock Drafts drop. Some of those mocks have made me shake my head because the Detroit Lions selected a wide receiver or cornerback, while others got me a bit excited because they included the Lions trading the No. 7 overall pick to acquire more draft capital. *Note: Trading down from No. 7 is the way to go.

But not a single mock draft I have come across got me as excited as the one that Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network released on Tuesday (Mock Draft 6.0).

Not only does Crabbs have the Lions trading out of the No. 7 slot, but he has them acquiring an additional 1st Round pick and the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year in the process.

Check out this trade with the New England Patriots which includes the Lions landing CB Stephon Gilmore.

Detroit Lions Receive

No. 15 overall pick in 2021 NFL Draft

No. 96 overall pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Patriots 1st Round pick in 2022

CB Stephon Gilmore

New England Patriots Receive

No. 7 overall pick in 2021 NFL Draft

With the No. 7 overall pick, the Patriots select QB Justin Fields out of Ohio State.

With the No. 15 overall pick, the Lions select Heisman Trophy winner WR DeVonta Smith out of Alabama.

Now, if you have read my work, you are well aware of the fact that I absolutely hate taking a wide receiver too high in the NFL Draft, and in this situation, I would quickly take DE Kwity Paye out of Michigan, but considering the overall return package from the trade listed above, I could give Lions GM Brad Holmes a break.

Gilmore is clearly past his prime but he would give the Lions a veteran CB to help continue to show Jeff Okudah and whoever else the Lions draft the ropes in the NFL.

Nation, what do you think?