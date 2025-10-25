Report: Detroit Lions Looking to Trade for a Cornerback

According to a report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Detroit Lions have been reaching out to other teams about a possible trade for a cornerback.

If you’ve been following the Lions this season, this news probably doesn’t surprise you. Detroit’s secondary has been hit hard by injuries, with both starting corners, D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold, battling health issues that have stretched the team’s depth thin.

The front office, led by Brad Holmes, appears to be exploring all options to stabilize the position group as the team continues its push toward another postseason run.

One name that has been floated as a potential fit? Riq Woolen of the Seattle Seahawks. The lengthy 6-foot-4 corner has elite speed and man-coverage traits that could make him a strong addition to Detroit’s defensive scheme.

With the trade deadline fast approaching, the Lions could be one of the more aggressive teams on the market, especially if their injury luck in the secondary doesn’t improve soon.