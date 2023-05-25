Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions trade for K Riley Patterson

By W.G. Brady
34
0

According to multiple reports, the Detroit Lions have traded the Jacksonville Jaguars for K Riley Patterson. The Lions are reportedly sending a late-round pick to the Jaguars in exchange for Patterson. Patterson, who is 23, started off his NFL career with the Lions back in 2021. During the 2022 season with the Jaguars, he connected on 30 of 35 field goal attempts, including hitting a long of 53 yards.

2023 Detroit Lions off-season calendar Todd Wash John Scott Jr. Penn State Todd McShay 2023 NFL Mock Draft Matt Nelson Chandler Zavala Chauncey Gardner-Johnson 2023 NFL Draft Calais Campbell Jarryd Hayne Alex Brown Jahmyr Gibbs Sam LaPorta Zach Morton Patrick Murtagh Riley Patterson

Key Points

  • The Lions have traded the Jaguars for Patterson
  • The Lions are sending a late-round pick to the Jaguars
  • During the 2022 season, Patterson connected on 30-of-35 field goal attempts.

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions and Riley Patterson

With the Lions acquiring Patterson, they now have three kickers on the roster. Patterson joins Michael Badgley, who re-signed with the Lions following the 2022 season, and John Parker Romo, who was recently signed as a free agent. A corresponding move to the trade has not yet been revealed, and it would not be surprising to see Romo released. Stay tuned.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Jameson Williams comments on liked tweet suggesting Detroit Lions pursue Lamar Jackson
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Jameson Williams comments on liked tweet suggesting Detroit Lions pursue Lamar Jackson

Back in March, Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams liked a tweet suggesting the Lions pursue Lamar Jackson, despite them already having Jared Goff as their QB.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.