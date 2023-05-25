Detroit Lions trade for K Riley Patterson

According to multiple reports, the Detroit Lions have traded the Jacksonville Jaguars for K Riley Patterson. The Lions are reportedly sending a late-round pick to the Jaguars in exchange for Patterson. Patterson, who is 23, started off his NFL career with the Lions back in 2021. During the 2022 season with the Jaguars, he connected on 30 of 35 field goal attempts, including hitting a long of 53 yards.

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions and Riley Patterson

With the Lions acquiring Patterson, they now have three kickers on the roster. Patterson joins Michael Badgley, who re-signed with the Lions following the 2022 season, and John Parker Romo, who was recently signed as a free agent. A corresponding move to the trade has not yet been revealed, and it would not be surprising to see Romo released. Stay tuned.