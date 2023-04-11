Detroit Lions trade Jeff Okudah to Atlanta Falcons

According to a report from Field Yates, the Detroit Lions are trading CB Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons. Yates said that this report has been confirmed by Okudah's agent. “Conner articulated that the GMs of the two teams involved – Detroit’s Brad Holmes and Atlanta’s Terry Fontenot – made it a seamless, collaborative process. The negotiations were described as amicable and productive throughout, as this deal represents a win-win for both sides.” According to Adam Schefter, the Lions are getting a 2023 fifth-round pick in return for the former No. 3 overall pick.

Key Points

The Lions are trading Okudah to the Falcons, according to a report from Field Yates, confirmed by Okudah's agent.

The negotiations between the Lions and Falcons were described as amicable and productive, with both GMs making it a seamless and collaborative process.

The Lions are receiving a 2023 fifth-round pick in return for Okudah, who was the former No. 3 overall pick.

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions and Jeff Okudah

When the Lions selected Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would lock down one side of the field for the next decade or so. Unfortunately, Okudah struggled out of the gates as a rookie and suffered a season-ending injury during his second season. Then, in 2022, Okudah seemed to be catching on but really struggled down the stretch. By trading Okudah, the Lions unload the remaining $5,182,072 in guaranteed money he was owed this coming season.