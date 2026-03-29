Detroit Lions Linked to Blockbuster Trade Proposal

The Detroit Lions have been urged to make a bold move to upgrade their pass rush, and this one comes directly from Brett Whitefield of Pride of Detroit.

Whitefield, who is one of the most underrated analysts in the business, laid out a compelling case for Detroit to trade for veteran EDGE rusher Josh Sweat, arguing the move could take the defense to another level.

The Proposal: Josh Sweat to Detroit

Whitefield’s suggested trade package is straightforward:

Lions receive: Josh Sweat

Cardinals receive: 2026 4th-round pick (No. 118) and a 2027 5th-round pick

For a proven pass rusher, that is a relatively modest price.

Whitefield makes the upside clear:

“Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Sweat would arguably be the best pass-rush duo in the league.”

That’s not hyperbole when you consider Sweat’s production and ability to consistently win one-on-one matchups.

He also highlighted Sweat’s technical ability and versatility:

“He has advanced technical skills and power… a variety of power-driven moves that help him win the outside shoulder… and flatten to the QB.”

Simply put, Sweat is not a projection. He is a proven player.

Why It Makes Sense

From a pure football standpoint, this move checks a lot of boxes.

Detroit needs another consistent pass rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Sweat provides immediate production, positional flexibility, and experience.

Whitefield also pointed out that Sweat’s 2025 season may have been his best yet, reinforcing that this is a player still performing at a high level .

In a vacuum, it’s hard to argue against it.

Why It Probably Won’t Happen

That said, this is where I push back a bit.

I actually agree with Whitefield; this would be a strong move that would improve the Lions’ pass rush immediately.

But I don’t think Brad Holmes pulls the trigger. And it comes down to two reasons.

1. Draft Capital Flexibility

Holmes values draft capital, especially mid-round picks.

That 2026 fourth-round pick could be extremely valuable as trade ammo to move up into the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Giving that up for a veteran, even a good one, may not align with how Holmes prefers to build.

2. The Salary Is a Major Hurdle

This is the bigger issue.

According to Spotrac, Sweat’s cap hits are significant:

2026: $16,385,000

2027: $23,605,000

2028: $23,605,000

That is not a small commitment.

And if we’ve learned anything about Brad Holmes, it’s that he is extremely disciplined when it comes to long-term financial flexibility.

Taking on that kind of money, especially with extensions looming for key players. feels unlikely.

Final Thoughts

Whitefield’s proposal is smart, aggressive, and well thought out.

And honestly, it would make the Lions better.

But when you factor in Holmes’ track record, valuing draft capital and avoiding large veteran contracts, it feels like a move that makes more sense on paper than in reality.

Still, it’s a fascinating idea.

And if the Lions truly want to go all-in?

This is exactly the type of swing they would need to take.