Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Menu

Detroit Lions Predicted to Make Blockbuster NFL Trade Deadline Deal

Bleacher Report has made a bold Detroit Lions prediction for the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline.
Detroit Lions Rookie Minicamp Kevin Zeitler Mel Kiper NFL Mock Draft Detroit Lions 2025 quarterback draft targets Detroit Lions EDGE targets Day 2 Jim Irsay death Detroit Lions OTAs 2025 Options to Replace Frank Ragnow PFF slams Lions center room Detroit Lions trade Kayvon Thibodeaux

Table of Contents

Related Articles

Share This Story

Detroit Lions Rookie Minicamp Kevin Zeitler Mel Kiper NFL Mock Draft Detroit Lions 2025 quarterback draft targets Detroit Lions EDGE targets Day 2 Jim Irsay death Detroit Lions OTAs 2025 Options to Replace Frank Ragnow PFF slams Lions center room Detroit Lions trade Kayvon Thibodeaux

Could Brad Holmes be cooking up another midseason masterpiece?

According to a super-early projection from Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon, the Detroit Lions might be making one of the biggest splashes at the 2025 NFL trade deadline—by trading for New York Giants EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Yes, you read that right.

Let’s break down the buzz.

TL;DR

  • Kayvon Thibodeaux may be available at the 2025 trade deadline.
  • The Detroit Lions are predicted to land him in a blockbuster trade.
  • Thibodeaux would boost Detroit’s already strong pass rush.
  • The move would also block rivals like Washington and Green Bay from grabbing him.
  • Brad Holmes has the cap space and the ambition to make it happen.
Detroit Lions Rookie Minicamp Kevin Zeitler Mel Kiper NFL Mock Draft Detroit Lions 2025 quarterback draft targets Detroit Lions EDGE targets Day 2 Jim Irsay death Detroit Lions OTAs 2025 Options to Replace Frank Ragnow PFF slams Lions center room Detroit Lions trade Kayvon Thibodeaux

Why It Matters

The Lions are already stacked with talent, but one area they’ve been quietly trying to reinforce is the pass rush opposite Aidan Hutchinson. With Thibodeaux potentially on the move, the opportunity could align perfectly.

A Surplus in New York

The Giants used a first-round pick on linebacker Abdul Carter this year to pair with Brian Burns, giving them a terrifying edge duo already. That raises a big question: is Kayvon Thibodeaux, the former No. 5 overall pick in 2022, suddenly expendable?

Gagnon thinks yes—and so do many league insiders.

It’s not that Thibodeaux isn’t good. In fact, he’s been solid (15.5 sacks over the last two seasons). But the Giants have other holes, and dealing from a position of strength to fill one of weakness? That’s just smart football.

Why Detroit?

Let’s be honest—Brad Holmes is no stranger to aggressive in-season moves.

And based on Detroit’s 15-win 2024 season, you can bet they’re planning for February, not just January.

Adding Thibodeaux to a front that already includes Hutchinson, D.J. Reader, and Tyleik Williams would give Detroit one of the deepest defensive lines in football. With NFC North rivals like Green Bay and Washington also in the mix for top pass rushers, the Lions could feel pressured to act fast and bold.

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Gagnon’s Prediction: Lions Land Thibodeaux

“In this case, Thibodeaux is the consolation prize because he’s not close to as established as [Trey] Hendrickson,” Gagnon writes. “The Lions have more money to spend than the Commanders and may feel the need to outbid them here to keep up with the Joneses in the NFC North.”

Translation? This might be a case of Detroit striking not just for need, but to keep a weapon away from their rivals.

The Bottom Line

The 2025 NFL trade deadline isn’t until November 4, but the Detroit Lions are already being pegged as players in the blockbuster market. If Kayvon Thibodeaux becomes available, don’t be surprised if Brad Holmes is on line one, ready to make a Super Bowl-caliber defense even scarier.

This is the kind of move you make when you’re not just trying to win—you’re trying to win it all.

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

Level 99 Ad
Picture of Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Youtube X-twitter Instagram
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x