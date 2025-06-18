Detroit Lions Predicted to Make Blockbuster NFL Trade Deadline Deal

Could Brad Holmes be cooking up another midseason masterpiece?

According to a super-early projection from Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon, the Detroit Lions might be making one of the biggest splashes at the 2025 NFL trade deadline—by trading for New York Giants EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Yes, you read that right.

Let’s break down the buzz.

TL;DR

Why It Matters

The Lions are already stacked with talent, but one area they’ve been quietly trying to reinforce is the pass rush opposite Aidan Hutchinson. With Thibodeaux potentially on the move, the opportunity could align perfectly.

A Surplus in New York

The Giants used a first-round pick on linebacker Abdul Carter this year to pair with Brian Burns, giving them a terrifying edge duo already. That raises a big question: is Kayvon Thibodeaux, the former No. 5 overall pick in 2022, suddenly expendable?

Gagnon thinks yes—and so do many league insiders.

It’s not that Thibodeaux isn’t good. In fact, he’s been solid (15.5 sacks over the last two seasons). But the Giants have other holes, and dealing from a position of strength to fill one of weakness? That’s just smart football.

Why Detroit?

Let’s be honest—Brad Holmes is no stranger to aggressive in-season moves.

And based on Detroit’s 15-win 2024 season, you can bet they’re planning for February, not just January.

Adding Thibodeaux to a front that already includes Hutchinson, D.J. Reader, and Tyleik Williams would give Detroit one of the deepest defensive lines in football. With NFC North rivals like Green Bay and Washington also in the mix for top pass rushers, the Lions could feel pressured to act fast and bold.

Gagnon’s Prediction: Lions Land Thibodeaux

“In this case, Thibodeaux is the consolation prize because he’s not close to as established as [Trey] Hendrickson,” Gagnon writes. “The Lions have more money to spend than the Commanders and may feel the need to outbid them here to keep up with the Joneses in the NFC North.”

Translation? This might be a case of Detroit striking not just for need, but to keep a weapon away from their rivals.

The Bottom Line

The 2025 NFL trade deadline isn’t until November 4, but the Detroit Lions are already being pegged as players in the blockbuster market. If Kayvon Thibodeaux becomes available, don’t be surprised if Brad Holmes is on line one, ready to make a Super Bowl-caliber defense even scarier.

This is the kind of move you make when you’re not just trying to win—you’re trying to win it all.