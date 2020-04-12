57.1 F
Sunday, April 12, 2020
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Detroit Lions trade down, land 3 studs in full 7-round NFL mock draft

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

We are less than two weeks from the start of the 2020 NFL Draft, or in other words, the Detroit Lions Super Bowl.

As it stands, the Lions hold the No. 3 overall pick but many believe the best move would be to trade that pick for more draft capital.

According to a mock draft published in The Athletic, the Lions trade the No. 3 pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for the No. 6 overall pick, the No. 37 pick, and “a 2021 pick.”

As you can see below, the Lions then use the No. 6 pick to select CB Jeffrey Okudah out of Ohio State followed by DT Marlon Davidson and RB J.K Dobbins in Round 2. According to Nick Baumgardner, who put together the mock draft along with Chris Burke, Okudah, Davidson, and Dobbins are all first-round talents.

 

Here are Baumgardner and Burke’s final thoughts on how the mock draft went for the Lions.

Baumgardner: What are your thoughts on our haul?

Burke: Those first three picks could be significant upgrades, especially on defense. I’m not sure the picks in Rounds 4 and beyond will excite anyone but Bredeson could be a starter and everyone else improves the depth.

My most pressing concern is that we didn’t do enough at receiver in a great receiver draft. Edwards helps, but is he ever more than a No. 2/No. 3 guy? Doubt it.

Baumgardner: Agree. I think the Lions are going to have a hard time not walking away with three really good players if a trade goes through. This is a good draft in more than a few spots. Those three (Okudah, Davidson, Dobbins) are first-round talents. Can’t argue with that.

And with receiver, I really don’t know how to settle on that. I agree, every time I go through one of these I wonder if I’m waiting too long to pull the trigger. Would a receiver in the 30s make more sense? Perhaps.

Nation, what are your thoughts on this mock draft? What would you have done differently?

 

