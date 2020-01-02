Could the Detroit Lions trade the No. 3 pick to the Indianapolis Colts?

The 2019 regular season is a wrap and rather than getting ready for the NFL Playoffs, the Detroit Lions are now focused on free agency and the 2020 NFL Draft, where they hold the No. 3 overall pick.

One of the main reasons why (other than the abysmal defense) the Lions finished 3-12-1 is because when Matthew Stafford was unable to play because of a broken back, option No. 2 (Jeff Driskel) and eventually No. 3 (David Blough) could not get the job done.

The Lions hold the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and they will have an opportunity to select a difference-maker to add to their roster, but would that be their best move?

You see, the Lions are more than just one difference-maker away from contending for a Super Bowl and it may be wise to attempt to trade down in the 2020 draft.

That being said, in order to trade down, it takes two to tango and Lions GM Bob Quinn would have to find a dance partner that wants to jump up to No. 3, potentially to select a quarterback.

While browsing Twitter this afternoon, I came across a tweet from Zac Snyder, who I really respect for his football knowledge. Zac tweeted a scenario which involves the Lions trading the No. 3 pick to the Indianapolis Colts for the No. 13 pick, the No. 34 pick, and the No. 44 pick.

As Snyder notes, if the Lions made this deal, they would have 4 of the top 44 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Nation, if the Lions were presented with this opportunity, should they take it?