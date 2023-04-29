Detroit Lions trade No. 55 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions were about to be on the clock with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft… until they were not. According to multiple reports, the Lions have traded the No. 55 overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Key Points

The Lions have traded the No. 55 and No. 194 picks to the Kansas City Chiefs

The Lions' next pick will now be at No. 63

Detroit Lions/Kansas City Chiefs Trade Details

Lions Get: No. 63, No. 122, and No. 249

- Advertisement -

Chiefs Get: No. 55 and No. 194

Bottom Line: Remaining picks for Lions

Here are the remaining picks for the Lions (barring another trade!)

Round 2, Pick 63

Round 4, Pick 122

Round 5, Pick 152

Round 5, Pick 168

Round 6, Pick 183

Round 7, Pick 249