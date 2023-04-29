Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions trade No. 55 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

By W.G. Brady
2085
0

Inside the Article:

The Detroit Lions were about to be on the clock with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft… until they were not. According to multiple reports, the Lions have traded the No. 55 overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Detroit Lions Free Agent quarterbacks 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2023 NFC North Anthony Pittman Super Bowl 2023 NFL Draft Jalen Carter Denver Broncos Mike Sundeen 2023 NFL Draft Daniel Jeremiah Pro Football Focus Jahmyr Gibbs

Key Points

  • The Lions have traded the No. 55 and No. 194 picks to the Kansas City Chiefs
  • The Lions' next pick will now be at No. 63

Detroit Lions/Kansas City Chiefs Trade Details

Lions Get: No. 63, No. 122, and No. 249

- Advertisement -

Chiefs Get: No. 55 and No. 194

Bottom Line: Remaining picks for Lions

Here are the remaining picks for the Lions (barring another trade!)

  • Round 2, Pick 63
  • Round 4, Pick 122
  • Round 5, Pick 152
  • Round 5, Pick 168
  • Round 6, Pick 183
  • Round 7, Pick 249
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Brian Branch: Getting to Know the Detroit Lions No. 45 Pick
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions NotesChris Lavallee -

Brian Branch: Getting to Know the Detroit Lions No. 45 Pick

The Detroit Lions traded up from pick 48 to pick 45 with the Packers and selected Safety Brian Branch
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.