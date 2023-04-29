Detroit Lions trade No. 55 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Inside the Article:
The Detroit Lions were about to be on the clock with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft… until they were not. According to multiple reports, the Lions have traded the No. 55 overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Key Points
- The Lions have traded the No. 55 and No. 194 picks to the Kansas City Chiefs
- The Lions' next pick will now be at No. 63
Detroit Lions/Kansas City Chiefs Trade Details
Lions Get: No. 63, No. 122, and No. 249
Chiefs Get: No. 55 and No. 194
Bottom Line: Remaining picks for Lions
Here are the remaining picks for the Lions (barring another trade!)
- Round 2, Pick 63
- Round 4, Pick 122
- Round 5, Pick 152
- Round 5, Pick 168
- Round 6, Pick 183
- Round 7, Pick 249
