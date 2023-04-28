Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions trade No. 6 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

By W.G. Brady
578
0

Inside the Article:

According to multiple reports, the Detroit Lions have traded the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Adam Schefter is reporting that the Lions have traded the No. 6 pick to the Arizona Cardinals. The trade was made after the Seattle Seahawks selected CB Devon Witherspoon with the No. 5 pick, and with DT Jalen Carter still on the board.

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Mock Draft Quentin Johnson Poona Ford Will Anderson Jr. Trey Lance Jameson Williams

Detroit Lions/Arizona Cardinals Trade Details

Lions get: No. 12, No. 34, and No. 168 in 2023

- Advertisement -

Cardinals get: No. 6 and No. 81

Bottom Line: Lions pass on Jalen Carter, trade No. 6 pick

Yes, the Lions traded the No. 6 overall pick, but the biggest news out of this trade is that it appears as if Brad Holmes had completely taken Carter off his draft board. Carter is arguably the best prospect in the draft, and as we speak, seven picks are in and his name has not yet been called.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Houston Texans pick No. 2 AND No. 3 following Blockbuster NFL Draft Trade
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

NFL News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Houston Texans pick No. 2 AND No. 3 following Blockbuster NFL Draft Trade

Detroit Lions fans had their hearts ripped out following the Houston Texans pick at No. 3.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.