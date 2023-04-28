Detroit Lions trade No. 6 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

According to multiple reports, the Detroit Lions have traded the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Adam Schefter is reporting that the Lions have traded the No. 6 pick to the Arizona Cardinals. The trade was made after the Seattle Seahawks selected CB Devon Witherspoon with the No. 5 pick, and with DT Jalen Carter still on the board.

Detroit Lions/Arizona Cardinals Trade Details

Lions get: No. 12, No. 34, and No. 168 in 2023

Cardinals get: No. 6 and No. 81

Bottom Line: Lions pass on Jalen Carter, trade No. 6 pick

Yes, the Lions traded the No. 6 overall pick, but the biggest news out of this trade is that it appears as if Brad Holmes had completely taken Carter off his draft board. Carter is arguably the best prospect in the draft, and as we speak, seven picks are in and his name has not yet been called.