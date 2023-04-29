Detroit Lions trade No. 63 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions were preparing to make the 63rd overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, but it appears that plan has changed. Multiple reports indicate that the Lions have dealt the No. 63 pick to the Denver Broncos.

Key Points

The Lions have traded the No. 63 and No. 139 picks to the Denver Broncos

The Lions' next pick will now be at No. 68

Trade Details:

Lions get: No. 68 and No. 139

- Advertisement -

Broncos get: No. 63 and No. 183

Bottom Line: Remaining picks for Lions

Round 2, Pick 68

Round 4, Pick 122

Round 5, Pick 139

Round 5, Pick 152

Round 5, Pick 168

Round 7, Pick 249