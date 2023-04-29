Merch
Detroit Lions trade No. 63 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions were preparing to make the 63rd overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, but it appears that plan has changed. Multiple reports indicate that the Lions have dealt the No. 63 pick to the Denver Broncos.

Key Points

  • The Lions have traded the No. 63 and No. 139 picks to the Denver Broncos
  • The Lions' next pick will now be at No. 68

Trade Details:

Lions get: No. 68 and No. 139

Broncos get: No. 63 and No. 183

Bottom Line: Remaining picks for Lions

  • Round 2, Pick 68
  • Round 4, Pick 122
  • Round 5, Pick 139
  • Round 5, Pick 152
  • Round 5, Pick 168
  • Round 7, Pick 249
