Detroit Lions trade No. 7 pick to New England Patriots in Chris Burke’s most recent NFL Mock Draft

My hope is that the Detroit Lions are not in a position where they have to make a selection by the time the No. 7 pick rolls around in the 2021 NFL Draft as I prefer they trade that pick to the highest bidder.

According to a recent 2021 NFL mock draft put out by Chris Burke of The Athletic, the Lions will trade the No. 7 pick and the highest bidder will be the New England Patriots.

Burke has the Lions trading the No. 7 overall pick to the Patriots in exchange for the No. 15 overall pick, the No. 46 overall pick, and a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Burke believes the Patriots would take QB Trey Lance at No. 7 and the Lions would then select OL Alija Vera-Tucker with the No. 15 pick. Burke also notes that OL Royce Newman would be a good value option for the Lions at No. 15.

From The Athletic:

15. Detroit Lions (via New England Patriots): Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC

The Lions absolutely will consider Sewell or Slater at 7, should that chance be there. Vera-Tucker, though, is a borderline top-10 talent in this class himself. Armed with even more future picks, Detroit could snag him here, drop him in as the starting RG or RT and not worry about that position for years.

Value option: Royce Newman, OL, Ole Miss. He saw time at both guard spots and right tackle over the past two seasons. Nothing flashy here, just a steady performer who can diagnose what he’s looking at, from whichever position he’s playing.

Nation, would you be happy with this trade? What about selecting Vera-Tucker with the No. 15 overall selection?