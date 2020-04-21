41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Detroit Lions trade offer for Rob Gronkowski released

By Don Drysdale

On Tuesday, news broke that the New England Patriots had traded “retired” TE Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reuniting him with quarterback Tom Brady.

You may remember that prior to the 2018 NFL Draft, the Patriots nearly traded Gronk to the Detroit Lions but he nixed the deal saying he would only play with Brady as his quarterback.

Though we knew about the trade, we never knew exactly what the Lions offered…until now.

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the deal that almost went down included the Lions sending the No. 21 overall pick (first round) and the No. 51 overall pick (second round) to the Patriots for Gronkowski and the No. 43 pick (second round).

Nation, would this have been a good deal for the Lions?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Detroit
broken clouds
41.2 ° F
44 °
39.2 °
38 %
4.5mph
75 %
Tue
42 °
Wed
48 °
Thu
50 °
Fri
51 °
Sat
50 °

Must Read

Detroit Pistons NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Pistons’ legend Isiah Thomas comments on Michael Jordan allegedly blocking him from Dream Team

Throughout Isiah Thomas' career, he accomplished just about everything, including winning Back-to-Back NBA Championships with the Detroit Pistons. But one...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Did Bob Quinn just float a warning signal to Detroit Lions fans?

Prior to the past week or so, the big NFL Draft question was, which team will the Detroit Lions...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Rumor: Detroit Lions receive ‘potential’ great news 2 days before NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is just 2 days away and for those of us Detroit Lions fans, the anticipation...
Read more
Previous articleSteve Yzerman may be in jeopardy of losing out on Detroit Red Wings future head coach

Comments

More Articles Like This

Report: New England Patriots trade Rob Gronkowski to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
UPDATE: The New England Patriots have traded TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick. https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1252693001450782721 From earlier: According to...
Read more

Detroit Lions re-sign 2 cornerbacks in advance of NFL Draft

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
According to the Detroit Lions, they have re-signed exclusive rights free agent CBS Mike Ford and Dee Virgin. https://twitter.com/lions/status/1252683469722996738?s=21 From Detroit Lions: Ford returns for his third...
Read more

Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay named among NFL’s best Draft steals

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
http://gty.im/1190727384 Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay has been a breath of fresh air for the team and quarterback Matthew Stafford since being drafted by...
Read more

Report: Miami Dolphins looking to trade for Detroit Lions No. 3 pick

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
The roller coaster continues. Just after it sounded like the Miami Dolphins were starting to fade as a potential trade partner for the Detroit Lions,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.