Detroit Lions trade offer for Rob Gronkowski released

On Tuesday, news broke that the New England Patriots had traded “retired” TE Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reuniting him with quarterback Tom Brady.
You may remember that prior to the 2018 NFL Draft, the Patriots nearly traded Gronk to the Detroit Lions but he nixed the deal saying he would only play with Brady as his quarterback.
Though we knew about the trade, we never knew exactly what the Lions offered…until now.
According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the deal that almost went down included the Lions sending the No. 21 overall pick (first round) and the No. 51 overall pick (second round) to the Patriots for Gronkowski and the No. 43 pick (second round).
2018 Rob Gronkowski trade:
Lions receive Gronkowski and a second-round pick (No. 43.)
Patriots receive a first-round pick (No. 20) and a second-round pic (No. 51)
2020 Gronkowski trade:
Buccaneers receive Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick.
Patriots receive a fourth-round pick.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020
Nation, would this have been a good deal for the Lions?