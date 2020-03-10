Detroit Lions trade rumor: Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn has made it clear that he is trying to trade Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay rather than give him the contract extension he is demanding.

The question is, that kind of deal could Quinn get for Slay?

According to Chad Forbes, Slay is currently considered a fallback option for both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Las Vegas Raiders, as both teams are interested in Cowboys CB Byron Jones.

Forbes noted in a recent tweet that one scenario being “bandied about” is Slay being traded to the Eagles for Malcolm Jenkins and a draft pick.

#Lions Darius Slay considered fallback option for both Eagles & Raiders if don’t land FA Byron Jones. Slay will want a new deal. Interesting scenario bandied about? Darius Slay to Philly for Malcolm Jenkins & a Draft Pick. Eagles still front runners for Byron Jones… — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) March 10, 2020

Jenkins, who is 32, started 16 games for the Eagles in 2019 but he did not have a single interception. He is slated to make $7.85 million in 2020, the final year of his contract.