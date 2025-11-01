Detroit Lions Eye Defensive Help as Trade Talks with AFC Team Surface

The Detroit Lions are doing their due diligence ahead of the NFL trade deadline, and according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, they’ve made a call to the Cincinnati Bengals, a team drawing plenty of league-wide attention.

Lions Among Teams Checking In With the Bengals

Russini reports that “many teams, including the Rams, 49ers, Lions, Colts and Eagles, have called the Bengals on numerous players, including LB Logan Wilson, CB Cam Taylor-Britt and, of course, DE Trey Hendrickson.”

So far, it doesn’t sound like Cincinnati is eager to move any of its main contributors. “For now, some teams don’t believe Cincinnati has any real interest in moving its core pieces,” Russini added.

That said, the fact that Detroit is actively checking in tells you plenty about Brad Holmes’ mindset; he’s not sitting still.

Detroit’s Focus: Safety and Defensive Line Help

Russini also noted that “The Lions are looking for help at safety and defensive line.”

That aligns perfectly with what’s been evident in recent weeks. With Kerby Joseph dealing with a lingering knee injury and Marcus Davenport still out, Detroit’s defensive depth has been tested. The Lions have relied heavily on younger players to step up, but adding another versatile piece could stabilize things down the stretch.

On the defensive line, the team continues to search for consistent pass-rush help opposite Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions have been linked to Trey Hendrickson multiple times, a move that would instantly give them one of the NFL’s fiercest edge tandems.

Brad Holmes’ Calculated Aggression

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Brad Holmes, it’s that he won’t chase names for headlines — he targets players who fit Detroit’s culture. His approach to trades and free agent acquisitions (see: Carlton Davis, D.J. Reed, and Za’Darius Smith) has always been rooted in value and locker-room chemistry.

Still, with the Lions and looking like a legitimate Super Bowl contender, there’s little doubt Holmes will explore every option that could bolster the defense before Tuesday’s deadline.

The Bottom Line

Even if nothing materializes, the Lions’ interest shows they’re serious about competing right now. Detroit is no longer a rebuilding team; they’re hunting for the final pieces of a championship puzzle.

Whether it’s Trey Hendrickson, a rotational lineman, or a rangy safety, expect Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell to keep the phone lines hot heading into the deadline.