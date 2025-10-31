Detroit Lions Reportedly Exploring Two Trade Options Before Deadline

With the NFL trade deadline quickly approaching, the Detroit Lions appear to be doing their homework, and not just in one area.

Earlier this week, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the Lions have been “making calls” about potentially acquiring a cornerback. That made plenty of sense given Detroit’s recent run of injuries in the secondary, with players like D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold, and Avonte Maddox both spending time on the shelf this season.

But now, another position has entered the rumor mill. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Lions have also “shown interest” in trading for an edge rusher before the deadline passes.

That aligns with the team’s ongoing push to bolster its pass rush behind Aidan Hutchinson. While Detroit’s defense has been one of the league’s most aggressive under Kelvin Sheppard, the lack of consistent pressure opposite Hutchinson remains an issue the front office could look to fix.

Why It Matters

With Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell both committed to a Super Bowl run, any move at this stage would likely be targeted. not desperate. The Lions already boast one of the NFL’s most complete rosters, but depth on the edge and in the secondary could make all the difference in a tight playoff race.

As of now, no specific trade targets have been confirmed, but the fact that the Lions are exploring options at two premium positions says everything about their mindset heading into November: all-in.