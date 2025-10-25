2 Trade Candidates Linked To Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions might be on their bye week, but the NFL trade deadline buzz is heating up, and according to ESPN analysts Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler, two defensive standouts have been linked to Detroit as potential fits: Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen and Miami Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips.

Let’s break down why both players make sense for Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell’s roster as the Lions push toward a deep playoff run.

Riq Woolen, CB, Seattle Seahawks

The Buzz

According to multiple league executives, Riq Woolen has quietly been on the trade radar for months. One executive told Fowler,

“They’ve been wanting to move him for a while. He doesn’t fit what [Mike Macdonald] wants to do.”

Woolen’s name being floated isn’t entirely shocking, the Seahawks’ defensive scheme under Macdonald emphasizes zone coverage and assignment discipline, whereas Woolen’s best work comes when he’s allowed to play press-man and use his length to disrupt routes.

The Fit in Detroit

That’s exactly why Detroit makes so much sense. The Lions, under new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, have leaned more heavily on aggressive man coverage this season. Adding a rangy outside corner like Woolen could give the defense another vertical stopper and improve matchup flexibility.

At 6-foot-4 with elite 4.26 speed, Woolen fits the mold of the long, physical defensive backs Brad Holmes covets. His combination of size and athleticism would complement Detroit’s young secondary, which has battled injuries and inconsistency.

The Tape

Bowen noted:

“A fourth-year pro with a 6-foot-4 frame and elite speed, Woolen has 11 interceptions and 30 pass breakups in his career. Inconsistent tackling and lapses in eye discipline have prevented him from reaching his ceiling, but Woolen has the physical traits to help a defense majoring in man coverage.”

Translation: if Kelvin Sheppard can coach up his technique and tackling, Woolen could thrive in Detroit’s culture, where physicality and accountability are non-negotiable.

Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami Dolphins

The Buzz

The other name connected to Detroit is Jaelan Phillips, a former first-round pick from Miami who’s flashed elite potential when healthy. Both he and Bradley Chubb have reportedly been mentioned in trade conversations, but Fowler noted:

“Multiple teams I spoke with believe that Phillips would hold more value than Chubb due to upside. A string of injuries stalled his rising star status, but he’s working his way back.”

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, however, pushed back on the speculation, saying last week that any Miami trade rumors are “baseless, currently.” Still, smoke like this tends to have some fire, especially when cap numbers and roster balance come into play.

The Fit in Detroit

If you’re Brad Holmes, you’re always listening on young, controllable edge talent. The Lions already have Aidan Hutchinson, but pairing him with someone like Phillips would give Detroit one of the most explosive pass-rush duos in the NFC.

Phillips is just 25, stands 6-foot-5, and when healthy, has the length and burst to wreck games. His ability to both set the edge and attack the pocket fits perfectly within Detroit’s front, which thrives on versatility and relentless pursuit.

The Tape

Bowen described Phillips as:

“A long 6-5 frame… can play as both an edge setter and a pocket disrupter. He has 25 sacks and 117 pressures over his five-year career.”

With DJ Reader and Alim McNeill anchoring the interior and Jack Campbell improving as a blitzer, adding Phillips could make Detroit’s front seven downright scary heading into the stretch run.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions aren’t desperate, but they’re close to being elite. Adding a long-term corner like Riq Woolen or a dynamic pass rusher like Jaelan Phillips could be the kind of move that puts them over the top in the NFC race.

Brad Holmes has been patient, but he’s also aggressive when he sees a fit. If the Lions want to solidify their Super Bowl push, either of these two defenders would fit the grit, toughness, and upside that define this era of Detroit football.