41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, April 24, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions trade up, select OG Jonah Jackson with No. 75 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions select DE Julian Okwara with No. 67 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Don Drysdale - 0
After selecting CB Jeff Okudah (No. 3 overall) and RB D'Andre Swift (No. 35 overall), the Detroit Lions next pick came with the third...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Top 3 options for the Detroit Lions 3rd Round pick (No. 67)

Don Drysdale - 0
The Detroit Lions are just about on the clock again. The Lions hold the No. 67 overall pick (No. 3 in the third round) and...
Read more

After selecting CB Jeff Okudah (No. 3 overall), RB D’Andre Swift (No. 35 overall), and DE Julian Okwara (No. 67 overall), the Detroit Lions traded the Indianapolis Colts for the No. 75 overall pick.

With the No. 75 pick, the Lions selected OG Jonah Jackson out of Ohio State.

 

Nation, what do you think about this pick?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Don Drysdale
Views72

More on this topic

Previous articleDetroit Lions select DE Julian Okwara with No. 67 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.