Detroit Lions trade up, select OG Jonah Jackson with No. 75 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

After selecting CB Jeff Okudah (No. 3 overall), RB D’Andre Swift (No. 35 overall), and DE Julian Okwara (No. 67 overall), the Detroit Lions traded the Indianapolis Colts for the No. 75 overall pick.

Colts trade: Pick 75, Pick 197.

Lions trade: Pick 85, Pick 149, Pick 182. https://t.co/slBZM1VdOD — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) April 25, 2020

With the No. 75 pick, the Lions selected OG Jonah Jackson out of Ohio State.

Lions have traded up to pick 75 in the third round and select Ohio State guard Jonah Jackson — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) April 25, 2020

Nation, what do you think about this pick?