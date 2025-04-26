Detroit Lions Trade Up 32 Spots, Select WR Isaac TeSlaa

The Detroit Lions made another bold move in the 2025 NFL Draft, trading up with the Jaguars to grab Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa in the third round.

In the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions made another aggressive move, trading up to select wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa out of Arkansas. Holmes and the Lions struck a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, sending the No. 102 pick and two 2026 third-rounders in exchange for picks No. 70, No. 182, and a 2026 sixth-rounder.

TeSlaa, a native of Hudsonville, Michigan, started his college career at Hillsdale College, a Division II school, before transferring to Arkansas. While his numbers dipped a bit last season (28 catches for 545 yards and three touchdowns), his ability to stretch the field and make contested catches fits right into Detroit’s offensive attack.

With TeSlaa now in the fold, the Lions continue to add weapons around Jared Goff as they aim for a third straight NFC North title.

Barring any additional trades, Detroit’s next pick will come in the sixth round at No. 182 overall.