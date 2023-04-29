Detroit Lions TRADE UP select S Brian Branch with No. 45 pick

Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft is officially underway, and heading into the day, the Detroit Lions had three picks in Round 2. After selecting TE Sam LaPorta with the No. 34 overall pick, the Lions traded up with the Green Bay Packers before making their second pick of the day. The Lions have selected S Brian Branch with the No. 45 overall pick. The Lions' next pick will come at No. 55, barring any trades.

Key Points

Heading into the day, the Detroit Lions had the No. 34, 48, and 55 picks in Round 2

The Detroit Lions sent No. 48 and No. 159 to the Packers to move to No. 45

Brian Branch is headed to Detroit with the No. 45 pick

Scouting Report

Here is what Dane Brugler has to say about Brian Branch:

A three-year starter at Alabama, Branch played the “star” nickel position in head coach Nick Saban’s multiple scheme, lining up against the slot and playing in the box (the same role Minkah Fitzpatrick popularized). An extension of Saban on the field, the coaches gradually added to his plate, and he was always up to the task, finishing the 2022 season as the only FBS player with 90-plus tackles, 14.0-plus tackles for loss and at least two interceptions (only Alabama defender with multiple interceptions in 2022). Equally athletic and physical, Branch has terrific short area quickness with the pattern recognition and run/pass anticipation to match up in a variety of ways. Though you wish he was bigger, his lack of size wasn’t a deterrent on tape, and he posted a high batting average as a tackler in college (an

elite 2.3 percent missed tackle rate at Alabama). Overall, Branch might not have elite size/speed measurables, but he is above average in almost every other category NFL teams covet with his well-rounded game to run, cover and tackle. He projects as a starting nickel in the NFL and offers hybrid versatility across the secondary, similar in ways to Miami’s Jevon Holland.

Detroit Lions' remaining picks

Round 2, Pick 55

Round 5, Pick 152

Round 5, Pick 168

Round 6, Pick 183

Round 6, Pick 194