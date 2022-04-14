Detroit Lions trade up to No. 1 in latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft

There has been a plethora of speculation about the Detroit Lions potentially trading down out of the No. 2 spot in the 2022 NFL Draft but could they actually be planning to move up to No. 1?

Well, according to the most recent 2022 NFL Mock Draft from Nate Davis of USA Today, the Lions swing a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars to move up to No. 1.

In exchange for the No. 1 overall pick, the Lions would give up the No. 2 overall pick, along with both of their picks in the third round.

If this scenario were to play out, Davis believes the Lions would select EDGE Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan.

Here is what Davis has to say about the Lions trading up and selecting Hutchinson with the No. 1 overall pick.

From Detroit Free Press:

The apparent lack of elite quarterback prospects makes this year’s No. 1 overall pick less appealing than in most years. Yet the Jags might find a prospective buyer in Detroit, which currently sits in the No. 2 spot. Even if Hutchinson is the best player available, there’s not much of a delta between him and the next guy. However the Plymouth, Michigan, native and University of Michigan blueblood could have unique value to a Lions organization that lacks a face of the franchise. Engaging off the field, relentless between the lines and highly productive, the Heisman Trophy finalist set a Wolverines record with 14 sacks in 2021. The 6-7, 260-pounder would be the perfect addition to a 29th-ranked defense that recently let go of oft-injured DE Trey Flowers. Detroit could feasibly flip positions with Jacksonville by also giving up its two third-round picks.

Personally, I would not make this trade if I was the Detroit Lions.

Yes, I would love to have Aidan Hutchinson on my team but there is no way I would give up the No. 2 and two third-round picks to make it happen.