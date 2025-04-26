Detroit Lions Trade Up to Select Tate Rutledge In 2nd Round of 2025 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions have traded up to get their guy!

After standing pat in the first round and landing Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams at No. 28, the Detroit Lions opted to get aggressive early on Day 2. They traded up in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft to grab Georgia guard Tate Ratledge, a player widely viewed as one of the nastiest interior linemen in this class.

And it all makes perfect sense.

With veteran Kevin Zeitler no longer in the picture and Graham Glasgow on the downside of his career, Ratledge projects as a plug-and-play option at right guard for a team that’s made no secret about its love for trench warfare. He’s a four-year starter out of Georgia, boasting SEC pedigree and experience in a pro-style scheme under offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

Yes, there are durability concerns. Ratledge missed significant time over the course of his career, with injuries sidelining him for 20 games. But when healthy, he was a mauler—an All-American and All-SEC first teamer who helped anchor one of the nation’s most dominant offensive lines.

The Lions clearly believe in their medical evaluations and the upside. And given their identity as a run-heavy, physically imposing team, adding a tone-setting lineman like Ratledge is a natural continuation of the franchise’s vision under Holmes and Dan Campbell.

Detroit traded a late third and one of its seventh-round picks to move up for Ratledge, signaling just how high he was on their board.

This pick is as much about now as it is about the future. Jared Goff remains the team’s franchise quarterback, Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the league’s most dynamic young backs, and fortifying the offensive line ensures that the Lions’ offensive machine can keep rolling.

Ratledge, with his blend of size, strength, leadership, and SEC-tested toughness, could be the latest building block in an already impressive front five.

Expect him to compete immediately for a starting role. And don’t be surprised if he seizes it.

Detroit wanted grit and dominance in the trenches. With Ratledge, they may have just hit on both.