Just when you thought the Detroit Lions were done for the night, GM Brad Holmes decided to trade up for the No. 96 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. According to reports, the Lions have sent three picks to the Arizona Cardinals to move up to No. 96.

Trade Details:

Lions get: No. 96

Cardinals get: No. 122, 139, and 168

Detroit Lions remaining picks

Round 3 – No. 96

Round 5 – No. 152

Round 7 – No. 249