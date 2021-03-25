Detroit Lions trade up with Miami Dolphins, land QB of future in latest 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Sharing is caring!

What will the Detroit Lions do when they are on the clock with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft?

That is the question that we all want an answer to but it sure looks like we will be sitting on pins and needles right up until Roger Goodell announces the Lions selection.

Until then, all we can do is speculate and look at all of the possible scenarios that could play out.

In his most recent mock draft, Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire takes a look at a scenario where the Lions make a deal with the Miami Dolphins for the No. 3 overall pick.

Here is what that trade would look like, according to Risdon.

Lions get:

No. 3 overall pick in 2021

No. 231 overall pick in 2021

Dolphins get:

No. 7 overall pick in 2021

No. 101 overall pick in 2021

1st Round Pick in 2021 (either the Lions pick or the Rams pick acquired via the Stafford trade, whichever is higher)

In this scenario, Risdon has the Lions selecting QB Trey Lance.

From Lions Wire:

It’s moving up to get Trey Lance, the precocious North Dakota State quarterback with sky-high potential but limited experience. Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields were off the board here. Lance lands in Detroit, where he gets time to learn and develop behind Jared Goff for a year (or two) without being thrown into the fray before he’s ready.

In my opinion, the Lions would absolutely have to be in love with Trey Lance to trade up to No. 3 to take him and I don’t think that will be the case. Lance is intriguing but he is not a “can’t miss” type player who is worth giving up what will likely be another high 1st Round pick in 2022.

What do you think?