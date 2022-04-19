Detroit Lions trade up with Titans to land quarterback in 2022 NFL mock draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is just over a week away and we will soon know what the Detroit Lions will do with the No. 2 overall pick.

According to the latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft from Brad Crawford of 247Sports, the Lions will select EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux out of Oregon with the No. 2 pick.

Here is what Crawford has to say about the Lions taking Thibodeaux at No. 2.

Thibodeaux goes No. 2 overall here to the Detroit Lions. He managed seven sacks and two forced fumbles last season despite being banged up for a good portion of the campaign. A five-star recruit from Thousand Oaks (Calif.) Oaks Christian, Thibodeaux was the industry-generated 247Sports Composite’s No. 2 overall prospect in the Class of 2019. He totaled 126 tackles (35.5 for loss), 19 sacks, seven pass deflections and three forced fumbles throughout his career and is arguably the most athletic player off the edge this cycle with instant-impact ability.

Though I would not be a huge fan of the Lions taking Thibodeaux at No. 2 because I do not believe he is a culture fit in Detroit, there is no question about it that he is talented and could end up being the best pass rusher in this class.

But the real head-scratcher from this mock draft is that Crawford then has the Lions trading up from No. 32 to No. 26 with the Tennessee Titans to select a quarterback.

Crawford has the Lions trading up (he does not reveal what the full trade is) to select QB Desmond Ridder out of Cincinnati.