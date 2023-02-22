Detroit Lions trade with Panthers in Colton Pouncy’s latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Colton Pouncy, a Detroit Lions beat writer for The Athletic, recently released his latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft, and the Lions are among the teams he has predicted a trade-down for in the first round. With the Lions currently holding the No. 6 and No. 18 picks in the opening round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Pouncy believes that they could look to trade down if there is not a player they love on the board when they are on the clock with the No. 6 pick.

In Pouncy's latest mock draft, he has the Lions sending the No. 6 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the No. 9 pick and the No. 40 pick. With the No. 9 pick, the Lions take a cornerback, a position that is a clear need for the team.

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions

The Lions have a clear need for a starting cornerback and could benefit from trading down in the first round to acquire more draft capital. By moving down to the No. 9 pick, the Lions are still able to get a top-tier cornerback prospect while also acquiring an additional second-round pick.

Colton Pouncy's latest 3-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft for Detroit Lions

In addition to the trade-down scenario in the first round, Pouncy has the Lions selecting three other players in his latest 3-round 2023 NFL mock draft. With the No. 9 pick, the Lions select cornerback Devon Witherspoon out of Illinois.

With the No. 18 overall pick, Pouncy has the Lions selecting RB Bijan Robinson out of Texas. In the Second round, with the No. 40 overall pick, the Lions then select CB Emmanuel Forbes out of Mississippi State. Here are all of the picks Pouncy has the Lions making in the first three rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Round 1, No. 9: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Round 1, No. 18: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Round 2, No. 40: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Round 2, No. 49: Matthew Bergeron, T/G, Syracuse

Round 2, No. 56: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT, Florida

Round 3, No. 82: DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

Bottom Line:

In Pouncy's latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft, by trading down, the Detroit Lions are still able to address their need for a starting cornerback while also acquiring additional draft capital. And with Pouncy's selections, the Lions are able to add depth to their roster at multiple positions. While there is still plenty of time to go until the draft, Pouncy's mock draft provides an interesting look at what the Lions could do come April.