Detroit Lions Training Camp: 11 Offensive Players to Watch Closely

We are exactly 1 week away from the start of the Detroit Lions training camp, and the excitement surrounding the team has never been higher. One reason for the excitement is the Lions' offense, which was a top-5 unit in the league in 2022. With that being said, there are 11 offensive players you should be watching very closely in camp.

Jared Goff

There is no question about it that Jared Goff is the most important player on the Detroit Lions' roster. He was brilliant down the stretch in 2022, and it will be interesting to see how quickly he can get in sync with his new receiving options.

Jameson Williams

As you know, Jameson Williams is suspended for the first six games of the season, but he is permitted to participate in training camp. Williams is fully healthy, and it will be fun to get a preview of coming attractions.

Marvin Jones Jr.

Marvin Jones Jr. will not be one of the Lions' top receiving options in 2023, but he certainly has a chance to make a nice impact while Jameson Williams is out. Jones Jr. is definitely ‘over the hill' when it comes to NFL receivers, and it will be interesting to see if he can still get it done.

Sam LaPorta/James Mitchell/Brock Wright

One of the best position battles to watch in training camp will be at the tight end position. Brock Wright ended the season as ‘the guy' at tight end, but the team is also excited to see what James Mitchell can do when he is fully healthy. Last but not least, is rookie Sam LaPorta, who looked great during OTAs and rookie minicamp. The Lions are all about playing the best player(s) at each position, and it will be fun to watch these three battle for the top spot.

David Montgomery

Let me begin by saying that RB David Montgomery is 100% an upgrade over Jamaal Williams. If you don't believe that, then I don't know what to tell you. Not only can he break tackles at a MUCH HIGHER rate than Williams, but the former Bears RB can also catch the ball out of the backfield. It is going to be VERY FUN to see what he can do behind an elite offensive line.

Jahmyr Gibbs

Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs is the player that I am most excited to watch in training camp, and then during the regular season. I truly believe that it will not be too long before we (and everybody else) are talking about him as one of the most dynamic players in the NFL.

Mohamed Ibrahim/Craig Reynolds/Jermar Jefferson

Montgomery and Gibbs are locked in to make the Detroit Lions' 53-man roster out of training camp, but the battle for the RB 3 position could be epic. Ever since the moment the Lions signed Mohamed Ibrahim as a UDFA following the 2023 NFL Draft, I have said he will win the RB 3 job. That being said, the Lions LOVE them some Craig Reynolds because of what he brings to the table in terms of special teams, and Jermar Jefferson has been impressive when he has been healthy. If I had to put a percent chance of each of these players winning the RB 3 job it would be as follows: Ibrahim 35%, Reynolds 35%, Jefferson 30%.

Bottom Line: Will the Detroit Lions Offense be Elite?

There is no doubt about it that the Detroit Lions have a TON of talent on the offensive side of the ball, and if they can put it all together, they will be one of the top units in the NFL. With that being said, there are plenty of new pieces to the puzzle in 2023, and it will be crucial for them all to be on the same page by the time their Week 1 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs rolls around.