Detroit Lions 2025 Training Camp Schedule Revealed

The Detroit Lions have officially released their 2025 training camp schedule, and for fans itching to catch a first glimpse of their NFC North champs, the wait is almost over.

Coming off a historic 15-win season, expectations are sky-high for Dan Campbell’s squad heading into the 2025 campaign. And now, fans can mark their calendars for 10 open practices, set to run between July 26 and August 21 at the Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park.

Let’s break down the schedule, ticket info, and why this year’s camp could be one of the most electric yet.

TLDR

10 total open practices from July 26–August 21 in Allen Park.

from in Allen Park. Joint practices against Dolphins (Aug. 13–14) and Texans (Aug. 21).

against Dolphins (Aug. 13–14) and Texans (Aug. 21). Free admission , but you must register online starting July 15 .

, but you must . Open sessions feature autographs, food trucks, and games.

Why It Matters

This isn’t just another summer of football drills and chalk talks. This camp features:

A loaded roster with returning stars like Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs , and Aidan Hutchinson .

with returning stars like , and . New faces from the 2025 NFL Draft class, including Tyleik Williams and Tate Ratledge , getting their first real reps in front of fans.

and , getting their first real reps in front of fans. Joint practices with two playoff-caliber teams in the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans .

with two playoff-caliber teams in the and . A fanbase that’s never been hungrier for a Super Bowl run.

2025 Detroit Lions Training Camp Schedule

All practices take place at the Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park. Gates open 1 hour before practice.

DATE DATE GATES OPEN PRACTICE BEGINS Saturday, July 26 Back Together Weekend (Exclusive to Lions Loyal Members)) 7:30 AM 8:30 AM Monday, July 28 7:30 AM 8:30 AM Tuesday, July 29 7:30 AM 8:30 AM Sunday, August 3 7:30 AM 8:30 AM Monday, August 4 (Exclusive to Lions Loyal Members) 5:00 PM 6:00 PM Wednesday, August 6 7:30 AM 8:30 AM Monday, August 11 Invitation Only Lions Community Day 9:30 AM 10:30 PM Wednesday, August 13 Joint Practice w/Miami Dolphins (Exclusive to Lions Loyal Members) 9:30 AM 10:30 PM Thursday, August 14 Joint Practice w/Miami Dolphins 9:30 AM 10:30 PM Thursday, August 21 Joint Practice w/Houston Texans 9:30 AM 10:30 PM

How to Get Tickets

Tickets are FREE , but you must register through the Detroit Lions website.

, but you must through the Detroit Lions website. Registration opens Monday, July 15 , and fans can reserve up to 4 tickets .

, and fans can reserve . These go fast — set a reminder and register early!

What to Expect at Camp

Lions training camp is more than just practice. It’s an event.

Autograph opportunities with players and coaches

with players and coaches Cheerleader appearances and games for fans of all ages

and for fans of all ages Food trucks and refreshments

and refreshments A chance to scout breakout candidates like Jameson Williams, rookie Isaac TeSlaa, or returning veterans like Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.

It’s also the first time many will see John Morton’s offense and Kelvin Sheppard’s defense in action.

The Bottom Line

The 2025 Detroit Lions are out to prove last season was just the beginning—and training camp is your first chance to see that journey begin. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just looking for a summer football fix, this year’s camp promises the best access yet to the most hyped Lions team in franchise history.