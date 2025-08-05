3 Detroit Lions Injured During Evening Practice

Monday night’s evening practice in Allen Park came with some unfortunate news, as three Detroit Lions players left the field early to be evaluated for injuries.

Among those sidelined were:

WR Dominic Lovett (abdominal injury)

(abdominal injury) DT Pat O’Connor (leg injury)

(leg injury) OT Jamarco Jones (ankle injury)

The Lions confirmed each player’s injury designation shortly after practice wrapped up, though no specific timelines have been given for return.

Dominic Lovett’s Hot Start Interrupted

Rookie wide receiver Dominic Lovett has turned heads throughout camp with his quickness, route running, and versatility. In fact, he was the most-targeted player in the Lions’ preseason opener against the Chargers and had begun carving out a role both as a depth receiver and potential special teams contributor.

Lovett’s abdominal injury is a frustrating setback for a player who was rapidly rising on the depth chart and gaining trust from the coaching staff.

Jamarco Jones Goes Down Amid O-Line Shuffle

Veteran tackle Jamarco Jones had been earning first-team reps with Taylor Decker still limited following offseason surgery and Dan Skipper nursing an ankle injury of his own. Jones’ experience and positional flexibility made him a key depth piece, now his status becomes another question mark for an already-thin offensive line rotation.

Pat O’Connor’s Value in the Trenches

Pat O’Connor, a versatile lineman capable of contributing both on the edge and in the interior, was making his case for a roster spot by showing toughness and versatility in camp. His leg injury will now keep him off the field at a time when reps are crucial for bubble players trying to stand out.

The Bottom Line

Injuries are an unfortunate part of training camp, and Monday night was a tough reminder of that reality for the Lions. All three players, Lovett, O’Connor, and Jones, were in the mix for meaningful roles, and their absences will be felt if recovery timelines stretch too long.

For now, Detroit will wait on evaluations and hope for the best as camp rolls on.