Detroit Lions Training Camp: Trio of Key Players Returned to Practice on Sunday

The Detroit Lions got a much-needed boost on Sunday morning as three key players returned to the practice field during Day 9 of training camp.

Kerby Joseph, Amik Robertson, and Taylor Decker were all back in action, marking a significant step forward for the team as it prepares for its second preseason game.

TLDR:

Taylor Decker practiced for the first time in training camp after being removed from the PUP list.

practiced for the first time in training camp after being removed from the PUP list. Kerby Joseph and Amik Robertson were active participants in Sunday’s practice.

and were active participants in Sunday’s practice. The trio’s return boosts both the offensive line and secondary depth for Detroit.

Decker Back After Long Absence

Of the three, Taylor Decker’s return made the biggest splash. The veteran left tackle was officially activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list following offseason shoulder surgery. While he didn’t participate in team drills, Decker was seen taking part in individual work, a positive sign for a player expected to anchor the offensive line once again in 2025.

Joseph, Robertson Add Depth to the Secondary

Meanwhile, Kerby Joseph and Amik Robertson both returned to full activity in the secondary. Joseph, who’s expected to start at safety alongside Pro Bowler Brian Branch, looked fluid in coverage and was active during team periods. Robertson, competing for a key rotational role at cornerback, jumped right into team drills and didn’t appear to be limited.

Getting both defensive backs back on the field is a big deal for a Detroit secondary that’s still finding its rhythm early in camp, especially with injuries to Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw still lingering.

Having experienced contributors like Decker, Joseph, and Robertson healthy again is critical as the Lions push toward Week 1.