Detroit Lions Training Camp reporting dates released

While the Detroit Lions aren’t expected to contend in the 2022 season, there’s no shortage of young talent on the roster that will be helping to push them in the right direction and take another step forward in their rebuilding process under the tutelage of head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes.

And with the calendar ticking closer and closer to the upcoming season, the National Football League has released the official 2022 Training Camp Reporting Dates and Locations list. As usual, the Lions will gather for camp at their training facility in Allen Park. Rookies will report on July 23, while veterans will report three days later on July 26.

Less than one month until NFL training camps begin kicking off. The full slate: pic.twitter.com/YJWJuXaYts — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 23, 2022

The 2022 Lions season draws closer

According to Lions beat writer Chris Burke, the tentative expected date for the team’s first official practice could be July 27.

Lions rookies will report for camp on July 23, veterans on July 26. First practice likely on July 27. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) June 23, 2022

The Lions have themselves a new offensive coordinator this season after the departure of Anthony Lynn, and he’s none other than Ben Johnson, who helped as much as anyone to accelerate Detroit’s passing game in the second half of the 2021 campaign.

Additionally, they’ll feature former Michigan Wolverine Aidan Hutchinson, who is looking forward to getting the Lions back into contention.

“I definitely feel inspired to get this team going again,” Hutchinson said shortly after being drafted by Detroit with the 2nd overall 2022 NFL Draft pick. “But again, it’s not just me. It’s going to be a group effort. It’s going to take all the guys on this team to get this team back to winning. If I can be a piece of that, I’d love to.

“I think we definitely have the right people in place to start winning some ball games. It’s a great vibe here right now. I can’t wait until all the vets get here and we all start getting after it as a team.”

