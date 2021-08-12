Detroit Lions trash just became the Houston Texans treasure

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced they had waived center Drake Jackson.

Well, one day later, the Houston Texans swooped in and claimed Jackson off waivers from the Lions.

Jackson, who went undrafted, was the second most valuable center in the 2021 draft in terms Pro Football Focus Wins Above Average as he allowed just one sack on 1,279 pass-blocking snaps.

UDFA C Drake Jackson was the 2nd-most valuable C in the 2021 NFL Draft (behind Landon Dickerson) in terms of PFF Wins Above Average Only allowing 1 sack on 1,279 career pass-blocking snaps#OnePride https://t.co/0kpjQCnBwV — PFF DET Lions (@PFF_Lions) August 12, 2021