If you are in the camp that believes the Detroit Lions will move on from Jared Goff before they give him a contract extension, you may not want to read this. In a recent article, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press commented that the Lions are trending toward giving Goff a long-term contract extension within the next 15 months.

Key Points

Goff is under contract through the 2024 season

The Lions selected Hendon Hooker in the 2023 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions trending toward mega-deal for Jared Goff

Here is what Birkett had to say about Goff and a potential contract extension with the Lions:

I like the Hooker pick, too, though it comes with a fair amount of risk — the Lions passed on capable players like receiver Jalin Hyatt, cornerback Garrett Williams and linebacker Trenton Simpson to take an injured developmental backup — and should not be construed as anything other than a vote of confidence in Jared Goff as the Lions' quarterback of the future.

The Lions are trending towards giving Goff a new contract sometime in the next 15 months, by which time there's a fair chance Hooker will have yet to attempt a pass, even in a preseason game.

Bottom Line: Goff will have to earn it

Yes, things are trending toward Goff eventually getting a contract extension, but one thing is for sure, he will have to earn it. If Goff balls out as he did over the past 10 games of the 2022 season, and the Lions win the NFC Noth and maybe even a playoff game, he will likely get a long-term extension. But, if he takes a step back, it would be tough to keep him around past 2024.