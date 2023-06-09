Detroit Lions tried to trade Arizona Cardinals for potential No. 1 pick in 2024

The Detroit Lions made a significant move during the 2023 NFL Draft when they engaged in trade discussions with the Arizona Cardinals to acquire what could end up being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft. With the assistance of former Lions assistant general manager Dave Sears, now with the Cardinals, Detroit traded down from No. 6 to No. 12 in the first round. The details of the trade involved the Lions receiving the No. 12 pick, along with the No. 34 pick and the No. 168 pick. In return, the Cardinals acquired the No. 6 pick and the No. 81 pick. But as you are about to see, Lions GM Brad Holmes asked if the Cardinals would give up a first-round pick in 2024.

While the Lions' perspective remains mostly undisclosed in the footage, one intriguing moment reveals that they attempted to counter the Cardinals' proposal by requesting a 2024 first-round pick. Although the Cardinals rejected this offer, the Lions' move showcased their astute negotiation strategy and desire to leverage their position.

“You guys picking here or what are you thinking?” Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort said to Holmes. “Yeah, I think we’d do 34, and then we would need something back. No we wouldn’t do a ‘24 one.”

Bottom Line – A Gamble at the Draft Table

The Detroit Lions' attempt to trade for the 2024 No. 1 overall pick with the Arizona Cardinals exemplifies their strategic mindset and determination to build a competitive team. The trade negotiations, as revealed in the Cardinals' behind-the-scenes draft video, shed light on the intense nature of decision-making during the NFL Draft. Although the Lions' proposal was ultimately rejected, their willingness to explore such a trade highlighted their ambition and desire to secure future top talent. As the Lions continue to navigate the evolving landscape of the NFL, their proactive approach to trades and draft strategies positions them as a team committed to seizing opportunities and making bold moves to enhance their roster.