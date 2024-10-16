Detroit Lions Troll Cowboys With Hilarious Highlight Video

In case you have not yet heard, the Detroit Lions absolutely destroyed the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon by a score of 47-9. During the game, the Lions' offense was so dominant that they didn’t need to punt a single time, rendering their punter, Jack Fox, mostly inactive.

But just when you thought the Lions had completely shifted their focus to their Week 7 matchup against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings, they decided to take one final playful jab at the Cowboys. The Lions’ social media team, known for its creativity, tweeted out a hilarious Jack Fox highlight video — and it’s a must-watch for Lions fans.

Since Fox didn’t punt a single time during the game, the highlight video hilariously consists of him holding extra points for Lions kicker, Jake Bates. With every extra point successfully held, the video takes a tongue-in-cheek approach to celebrate Fox's “big moments” during the blowout victory.

This light-hearted trolling just further proves why the Detroit Lions' social media team is one of the best in the NFL!