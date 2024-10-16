fb
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Troll Cowboys With Hilarious Highlight Video

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
In case you have not yet heard, the Detroit Lions absolutely destroyed the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon by a score of 47-9. During the game, the Lions' offense was so dominant that they didn’t need to punt a single time, rendering their punter, Jack Fox, mostly inactive.

But just when you thought the Lions had completely shifted their focus to their Week 7 matchup against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings, they decided to take one final playful jab at the Cowboys. The Lions’ social media team, known for its creativity, tweeted out a hilarious Jack Fox highlight video — and it’s a must-watch for Lions fans.

Since Fox didn’t punt a single time during the game, the highlight video hilariously consists of him holding extra points for Lions kicker, Jake Bates. With every extra point successfully held, the video takes a tongue-in-cheek approach to celebrate Fox's “big moments” during the blowout victory.

This light-hearted trolling just further proves why the Detroit Lions' social media team is one of the best in the NFL!

