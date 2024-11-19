fb
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Troll Jaguars With Highlight 'Video'
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Troll Jaguars With Highlight ‘Video’

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
14

In a stunning display of dominance, the Detroit Lions crushed the Jacksonville Jaguars 52-6 on Sunday, scoring touchdowns on their first seven possessions and racking up 645 total yards of offense. The Lions were so efficient that they didn’t even have to punt once during the game.

On Monday, the Lions' social media team got in on the fun by posting what appeared to be a highlight video of punter Jack Fox. However, when fans clicked on the video, they were met with a playful twist—it was just a still photo of Fox, poking fun at the fact that the Lions' offense was so explosive that their punter didn’t see any action.

It’s safe to say that the Lions’ offense not only embarrassed the Jaguars on the field but also got the last laugh on social media. Well played, Lions!

Previous article
Detroit Lions Sign Linebacker Following Alex Anzalone Injury
Next article
Dan Campbell Talks Lions’ Approach: ‘We’re On The Hunt’
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Jaime on Detroit Lions Urged To Sign $11 Million Linebacker To Replace Alex Anzalone
Powertrip5150 on It’s Time For The Detroit Red Wings To Fire Steve Yzerman
Powertrip5150 on It’s Time For The Detroit Red Wings To Fire Steve Yzerman
Mark Hammer on It’s Time For The Detroit Red Wings To Fire Steve Yzerman
Powertrip5150 on It’s Time For The Detroit Red Wings To Fire Steve Yzerman
Dino Dave on Detroit Lions Urged To Sign $11 Million Linebacker To Replace Alex Anzalone
Chris on It’s Time For The Detroit Red Wings To Fire Steve Yzerman
Chris on It’s Time For The Detroit Red Wings To Fire Steve Yzerman
James on It’s Time For The Detroit Red Wings To Fire Steve Yzerman
Joey Hanlon on It’s Time For The Detroit Red Wings To Fire Steve Yzerman

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions