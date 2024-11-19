Detroit Lions Troll Jaguars With Highlight ‘Video’

In a stunning display of dominance, the Detroit Lions crushed the Jacksonville Jaguars 52-6 on Sunday, scoring touchdowns on their first seven possessions and racking up 645 total yards of offense. The Lions were so efficient that they didn’t even have to punt once during the game.

On Monday, the Lions' social media team got in on the fun by posting what appeared to be a highlight video of punter Jack Fox. However, when fans clicked on the video, they were met with a playful twist—it was just a still photo of Fox, poking fun at the fact that the Lions' offense was so explosive that their punter didn’t see any action.

It’s safe to say that the Lions’ offense not only embarrassed the Jaguars on the field but also got the last laugh on social media. Well played, Lions!